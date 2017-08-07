Web Werks – The Best Cloud Data Center and Internet Exchange Company of the Year!

Zee Business awarded Web Werks with 'Best Cloud Data Center and Internet Exchange Company of the Year' award.

End

-- Web Werks announced that it has been the 'Best Cloud Data Center and Internet Exchange Company of the Year' in the 7thandheld at The Leela, Mumbai on 7th August 2017."With the competition so high in this web hosting industry, being appreciated and rewarded as the 'Best Cloud Data Center and Internet Exchange Company of the Year' is surely an achievement. We always try to suggest the best solution to our clients when it comes to their hosting needs. We as being in this industry for 20+ years pay a lot of attention to customer service. That is one of the reasons that we are one of the best in the industry. We are obliged that our customers are happy with us and we are getting recognized for it," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.Business Leaders Awards, organised by Zee, are the authoritative awards praising the soul of magnificence in business leaders in India. The beneficiaries of the awards are visionaries behind the present extraordinary businesses. They are stellar people who embody quality, inventiveness, information, foreknowledge and who drive the development of their businesses with vision and motivation.Worldwide Achievers Business Leaders Awards 2017 respect the practitioners and pioneers in breath-taking style as the business and services industry participate to encourage India's best banking sector, telecom industry, manufacture industry, service, and technology provider, education service provider, healthcare and well-being, hospitality, leisure and tourism, real estate companies and that's only the tip of the iceberg.Established in 1996, Web Werks is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000 - 1 and Uptime Institute Certified Cloud Data Center Service Provider in India. Web Werks has been awarded with 'The Best Web Hosting Award 2017', 'Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017' and many more.Web Werks focuses on quality-driven, self-managed and fully-managed hosting services that include cloud solutions, dedicated servers and VPS hosting services on linux and windows operating platforms. They also deliver disaster recovery services, Innovative Rapid Cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services, etc.They have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This also includes Government sectors as well, such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, NABARD, NPCI, etc.