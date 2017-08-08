 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


La+Ch Drops Revival of T.A.T.U's "All The Things She Said"

La+Ch's remixed version of t.A.T.u's "All The Things She Said" is gaining lots of plays count in soundcloud. Tune into soundcloud to experience beautiful musicality.
 
 
TORONTO - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Toronto based artist La+Ch is creating buzz with his new remixed song "All The Things She Said". This track was introduced as the first English-language single of t.A.T.u. The song was sung by two teenagers who have blatantly portrayed lesbians in this single. According to Russian language - the name t.A.T.u. that is pronounced as "tattoo" means "This girl loves that girl". The song became very interesting since it was created in 2002. This track came as a tornado in music industry and gathered a good number of supports from people as well. Later young artist La+Ch has made its remix version on 4th august, 2017.

La+Ch created his production house named as sideways. This multi-instrumentalist has released his one of the best electric tracks in soundcloud by making a remix of "All The Things She Said". This song is covered with energetic beats as well as good lyrical prowess. La+Ch is expected to topple over a few hit tracks with his latest remix track "All The Things She Said". This young dedicated singer is showing no sign of slowing down. And therefore, he is creating one after another musical hits. He has given a new direction to t.A.T.u.'s amazing creation "All The Things She Said".

This new singer has resurrects this new track with a bouncier vibe. La+Ch is ready to entertain his followers and listeners with more new remixes and new beats. Fans can also follow this artist in twitter or facebook and know more about this young superstar. This young musician has added amazing energy to t.A.T.u.'s music "All The Things She Said". This song in soudnloud also installs free downloading option. As a result, it invites more traffic to its profile. Apart from soundcloud, you get to catch this artist in instagram. Also, book him to experience his wonderful musicality through live performance.

Please visit here to listen this song of La+Ch: https://soundcloud.com/la-ch/tatu-all-the-things-she-said...
