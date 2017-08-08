"For The Real" By Goa YL Is Represents His Cutting-Edge Rap Skills

Rapper GoA YL from North Hayward is going viral with his flawless rap track "For the Real". Witness the dazzling track of this true hip hop star on SoundCloud.

-- Music is the premium form of art. Most of us love the company that has the power to provide enjoyment to both mind and soul. Hip hop and rap music is one of the most challenging music style that is associated with many other factors. To be a true hip hop star, an artist need to be versatile, rap flawlessly, have perfect sense of music and most importantly possess a very goo stage presence. Hip hop and rap music is all about speaking out loud all the things that require true guts and courage.SoundCloud site is the most prominent music sharing site that has given a whole new dimension to hip hop and rap genre like never before. The modern culture, lifestyles are influencing more youths to break their silence and speak about topics that are not easy to convey. Rapping is one art form that is highly influential and inspiring and unfolds things about various things. Talented rapper GoA YL has already stunned fans with his terrific hip hop and rap tracks. This charming stud is again back with another club banger track "For the Real" fans will love add it in their playlist.GoA YL has many popular rap tracks in his music gallery. All of the tracks reveal his hi end rapping style narrated in a powerful way. Some of the tracks that have gained huge popularity in SoundCloud are "GoA Party", "How I Come", "Monster" all of which are the perfect party banger tracks. GoA has also teamed up with other artists in the tracks like "On Mme" with Yung droop, "Don't Be a Playa with ScottieNoPipen.The latest track "For the Real" is an amazing rap anthem by GoA YL that clearly reveals his rap skills. Music fans stay tuned to the tracks of GoA YL on SoundCloud.