MC Hammer's Cousin Bigg Marv Set to Appear on HBO's Ballers

-- MC Hammer's cousin, Bigg Marv, best known for his co-starring role on the hit A&E series,"Hammertime,"will appear on HBO's "Ballers" scheduled to air on Sunday, August 13. In addition to his appearance on the show, Bigg Marv is a solid fan of the HBO series. "Ballers" stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Andy Garcia and Robb Corddry."I had a good time appearing on 'Ballers.' I have nothing but respect for Dwayne Johnson and the full cast of 'Ballers'," says Bigg Marv.As a television actor and comedian, Bigg Marv has been busy on the set this year working on various projects. Marv has been working in production and in one of the starring roles of a new series in development, "Let Me Ride," a reality show about car shows. The reality show is produced by Evenflow Productions and Street Low Productions.In addition to television projects, Marv has been working with military bases performing for the troops and hosting events at various military bases including Ft. Hamilton military base with Mission One Voice. His live military shows have included appearances with R&B singer Ne-Yo, R&B singer Estelle (American Boy) and rock legend Eddie Money.For more information, please visit Bigg Marv on Twitter: