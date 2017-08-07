News By Tag
The 2016 Employment Law Updates and Its Impacts on the 2017 Landscape LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
The previous year has been an interesting year for employment law as it brought several employment law trends, remarkable court decisions and legislative developments which are expected to influence and redefine the 2017 employment landscape. Employers, employees, and businesses must keep themselves abreast with the dos and don'ts in employment law to avoid potential legal risks and pitfalls.
Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the 2016 Employment Law updates and have a thorough discussion of its possible implications on the 2017 employment landscape.
Key topics include:
· 2016 Employment Law Review
· Significant Court Decisions
· Recent Trends and Developments
· 2017 Implications
· How Will It Affect Employment?
· Identifying Potential Risks and Pitfalls
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Janine Guzmán
Of Counsel
Pietrantoni Méndez & Alvarez LLC
Sean B. Gentry
Associate Attorney
Ad Astra Law Group, LLP
