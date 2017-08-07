 
News By Tag
* Employment Law
* The Knowledge Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987


The 2016 Employment Law Updates and Its Impacts on the 2017 Landscape LIVE Webcast

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Employment Law
* The Knowledge Group

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: The 2016 Employment Law Updates and Its Impacts on the 2017 Landscape LIVE Webcast. This one-hour event is scheduled on August 14, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).

Event Synopsis:

The previous year has been an interesting year for employment law as it brought several employment law trends, remarkable court decisions and legislative developments which are expected to influence and redefine the 2017 employment landscape. Employers, employees, and businesses must keep themselves abreast with the dos and don'ts in employment law to avoid potential legal risks and pitfalls.

Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the 2016 Employment Law updates and have a thorough discussion of its possible implications on the 2017 employment landscape.

Key topics include:

·         2016 Employment Law Review

·         Significant Court Decisions

·         Recent Trends and Developments

·         2017 Implications

·         How Will It Affect Employment?

·         Identifying Potential Risks and Pitfalls

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Janine Guzmán

Of Counsel

Pietrantoni Méndez & Alvarez LLC

Sean B. Gentry

Associate Attorney

Ad Astra Law Group, LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/hr-benefits/em...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Employment Law, The Knowledge Group
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Aug 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share