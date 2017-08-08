Country(s)
California Assembly District 15 Candidate - CHERYL SUDDUTH
From Sudduth's first days of working with and volunteering on El Cerrito, Albany, Richmond, Oakland and Tara Hills school boards and youth sports leagues to her work as a disAbilities Rights Advocate to her current work as a Compliance Officer and Youth Mentor, Sudduth has worked for the past 15+ years to bring pragmatic, innovative and effective approaches to economic equality & economic empowerment, social justice, fiscal responsibility and accountability for civic agencies and school districts, educational equality and education reform, tax reform, small business incentives, re-entry programs, disAbility rights, fighting crime & unjust treatment of minorities by law enforcement, criminal justice reform, women's rights, ending sex trafficking, housing discrimination, environmental justice, and the general fight for equal rights for all citizens.
Sudduth knows the community where she has lived and worked for over 20 years. Since 1992, Sudduth has lived, worked, done business, and escorted her three children to cultural activities, games, meets, matches and tournaments throughout every city/area in District 15. She did not just arrive here to run for this seat. Sudduth is well know by community, neighbors and residents of the district, serving with them on numerous volunteer committees, task forces and citizen oversight advisory boards with them. The tremendous work Sudduth has done, and continues to do, throughout West County and Albany Unified from PTA and PTSA Boards, Executive Committees, Parent Councils, Advisory Councils and Executive Councils as well as Sudduth's multicultural, multilingual, multiracial, interfaith background has been of great aid throughout her life and career in understanding and relating to people of similar and different situations/backgrounds. Sudduth's passion for one of the nation's most treasured, our girls, shines in her many years of work of volunteer mentoring and coaching of girls through etiquette training, STEM tutoring, Girl Scouts and the Boys and Girls Club, which date back to her teen and college years. Working throughout the community, fighting throughout the community, giving back throughout the community isn't a new thing for Sudduth. This work goes beyond being vested and embedded in the community. It's a life-long lifestyle!
Sudduth is a fighter for what's right, by nature and this entire community, from Oakland to Hercules, needs a fighter like Sudduth to ensure not one person's needs are neglected. A fighter for many issues, including the fight for children who are victims of bullying, cyber-bullying and abuse. A fighter for young students who all deserve a quality education, regardless of socio-economic status; and college and trade school students who are facing ever-increasing tuition costs which leaves them (and their parents) with incredible debt upon graduation.
Assembly District 15 has been really well-represented by the strong leadership of Representative Nancy Skinner and Representative Thurmond and Cheryl Sudduth will continue that strong forward-thinking legacy when elected continue their work in the California Assembly.
For more information on Sudduth's positions visit http://cherylsudduth.nationbuilder.com/
