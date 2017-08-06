Meet the new Trus Dental Care: The Rolls Royce of Dentistry

 
Industry News





TIJUANA, Mexico - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Our dentist, Dr. Sirenia Aparicio Miranda believes in giving one-on-one, personalized attention to every patient. The new website design for her dental practice, Trust Dental Care, reflects Dr. Aparicio's commitment to transforming smiles through hands-on care.

"Embracing proven, innovative technology has been a guiding principle of Trust Dental Care since we opened in 1998," Dr. Aparicio Miranda said. "Nowadays our patients find us online, and our new website works hand-in-hand with the technology they use to deliver an informative, enriching experience that helps them feel comfortable before they even visit our office."

The redesigned Trust Dental Care website is mobile-responsive, comfortably fitting the screens of users on smartphones and tablets as well as desktop computers. Visitors on any device enjoy access to information about dental treatment options, as well as content including before-and-after photos of actual patients, reviews, and a custom video gallery.

Dr. Aparicio Miranda and her team are in front of all the new content, including videos designed especially for our clientele. They introduce Trust Dental Care to users visiting the website for the first time, as well as answer common questions about dental implants, all on 4 dental implants & cosmetic dentistry services like teeth whitening, porcelain veneers.

These videos appear throughout the website to provide additional context to prospective patients. Menus and next-step graphics also guide visitors to important information and details about what sets the practice apart. Even the color scheme is set so you know you're only getting the best of the best, you might even call it "The Rolls Royce of Dentistry".

"The results our patients achieve with porcelain veneers are amazing, but many patients are concerned about the cost compared to the longevity," Dr. Aparicio Miranda said. "That's why we guarantee our porcelain veneers for up to five years at least. If patients sustain damage to their veneers within five years of placement, we replace them free of charge as long as it applies to our guarantee policy."

In addition to cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Aparicio Miranda has completed advanced education in the diagnosis and treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder. The Trust Dental Care website presents extensive information about this complex field of dental treatment, including options for relieving the headaches, facial pain and other symptoms many patients experience due to jaw joint misalignment. Check the specialized blog section for more information like this.

About Contemporary Cosmetic Dentistry

For more than 20 years, Trust Dental Care has been providing advanced dental care to patients from all over the world in Tijuana, Mexico. Dr. Aparicio Miranda is distinguished for being one of the few members of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) working in Mexico. Dr. Aparicio Miranda´s work is synonymous with excellence and quality. She applies her extensive training to offer a wide range of cosmetic, restorative, general, neuromuscular and implant dentistry services.

For more information visit you Mexico Dentist https://trustdentalcare.com/dental-implants-mexico

DDS Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
018448487878
***@trustdentalcare.com
