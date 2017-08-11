News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host Webinar with Dr. David Cruz
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Understand How to Treat and Integrate Rehab for Low Back Conditions" Webinar with Dr. David Cruz
San Diego, CA—August 11, 2017—ChiroTouch™
For years, chiropractors have handed patients recommended exercises on a piece of paper that frequently finds itself lost in cars, piles of unimportant papers, and even the trash can. This results in low patient compliance, poor results, and slow progress.
In today's technology-driven world, chiropractors need to know how to prescribe specific exercise rehab plans for patients that are delivered in a convenient, consistent, and reliable way. Active care can complement chiropractic treatments and is easy to integrate into a chiropractor's practice flow.
"Easier access to care plans means patients are more likely to follow through to completion,"
During this webinar, CTAcademy and Dr. Cruz will highlight:
● Easy solutions for the three most common low back conditions
● How to build a business and brand using active care rehab
● How to increase patient engagement and retention with specific exercise plans
● The science behind the injury cycle
● How to help patients with a systematic approach to adjustments and exercise
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
