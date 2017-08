ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host Webinar with Dr. David Cruz

Contact

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Understand How to Treat and Integrate Rehab for Low Back Conditions" Webinar with Dr. David CruzSan Diego, CA—August 11, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Understand How to Treat and Integrate Rehab for Low Back Conditions,"which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 10:00am PST. CTAcademy will be joined by Dr. David Cruz, whose background in sports medicine and interest in technology made him passionate about bringing these two worlds closer together, resulting in the foundation of his company WebExercises.For years, chiropractors have handed patients recommended exercises on a piece of paper that frequently finds itself lost in cars, piles of unimportant papers, and even the trash can. This results in low patient compliance, poor results, and slow progress.In today's technology-driven world, chiropractors need to know how to prescribe specific exercise rehab plans for patients that are delivered in a convenient, consistent, and reliable way. Active care can complement chiropractic treatments and is easy to integrate into a chiropractor's practice flow."Easier access to care plans means patients are more likely to follow through to completion,"said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "Achieving optimal health and wellness will result in a higher rate of satisfaction in the care they've received. That level of satisfaction is a valuable tool for patient retention and practice growth."During this webinar, CTAcademy and Dr. Cruz will highlight:● Easy solutions for the three most common low back conditions● How to build a business and brand using active care rehab● How to increase patient engagement and retention with specific exercise plans● The science behind the injury cycle● How to help patients with a systematic approach to adjustments and exerciseChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,""The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make." The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more. This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars. These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.chirotouch.com/ webinars/ To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/ l/124901/2017- 08-03/vhp9z? utm... About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.