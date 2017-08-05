News By Tag
PIKA Announces the Release of its HMP-R2 with Advanced SIPRec Support
PIKA Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the PIKA Host Media Processing (HMP) R2 logging SDK – the newest generation REST API based voice logging toolkit.
With PIKA's R2, Value Added Resellers (VARs) and developers of communications equipment will now be able to create versatile and reliable voice logging solutions for passive and active scenarios for both TDM and VoIP telephony solutions, effectively allowing users to program in high level languages and operating systems of their choice. In addition, the HMP-R2 delivers call-based session concurrent SIPREC and local recording options that add increased flexibility and robustness for critical calls.
"With the release of the PIKA R2, developers will now be able to extend their offerings by recording of SIP and TDM calls over SIPRec protocol", says Wojciech Tryc, Chief Technology Officer at PIKA Technologies. "What's more, REST API available through R2 provides an abstraction layer eliminating dependency on specific operating system and/or programming languages, making the R2 one of the markets most advanced and simple to use development SDK's for the communication market."
"SIPRec protocol is becoming industry standard for integration of call recording systems with telephony platforms," says Gennady Bezko, CEO, MiaRec Inc. "With the release of the PIKA R2 , SIP Recording interface becomes available in TDM environment, where the majority of vendors use proprietary protocols and interoperability is very limited. Such standardization is beneficial for both customers and vendors."
The release of HMP-R2 is based on the PIKA HMP-X2 (PIKA's 5th generation HMP), providing users with the ability to extend their development capabilities with REST API while still having access to full telephony functionality using C/C++ API, if required.
To learn more about the multitude of additional features and applications available with the PIKA R2 release, including; live call monitoring, simplified security, unlimited scalability and a simplified installation process, visit us at www.pikatech.com or contact sales@pikatech.com
About MIARec
MiaRec, Inc. is a global provider of call recording and interaction management solutions. The award-winning MiaRec solutions portfolio includes call recording, screen capture and contact center performance management solutions for service providers and enterprise customers. The MiaRec software solutions are used by thousands of businesses globally to enhance customer service, increase agent productivity and comply with legal requirements such as PCI-DSS, FCA, and HIPAA. MiaRec maintains its headquarters in San Jose, California, with offices and partners worldwide.
About PIKA
PIKA Technologies Inc. is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of telephony enabling technology. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, the company has been in business since 1987. The company's strength lies in embedded product design, VoIP, digital signal processing (DSP), analog and digital telephony hardware (TDM) interfaces, global telecom protocols, mobility connectivity, FAX, and multi-platform real-time software development. PIKA Technologies holds several patents related to communications and host media processing architectures.
