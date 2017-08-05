MGN uses SimpliShip API integration

 

August 2017
BOSTON - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The domestic transportation management systems provider MGN Logistics will integrate with the international freight rate marketplace SimpliShip, the companies said this week.

  MGN's web-based application allows its users access to carrier rates, real-time tracking, invoice auditing and customizable alerts and reporting dashboards. With the SimpliShip integration, those services expand beyond domestic to air and ocean freight, via application programming interface (API).

  "API connectivity has been missing from international logistics for too long," said SimpliShip Chief Executive Cory Margand.

  "By adding this new technology, we now are able to provide our clients pricing for any shipment, anywhere at anytime, said George Williams, vice president of operations and business development of MGN.

  SimpliShip's air and ocean freight platform connects shippers directly with freight forwarders and non-vessel-operating common carriers VOCCs. Its API allows any software provider the ability to offer international shipping services to their customers; including both instant and spot market rate pricing for air and ocean shipments.

