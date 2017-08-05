luxuries Project at kolshet Road Thane

The Lodha Group has come up with a housing project which is situated at Kolshet Road, Thane. Spread over 87 acres, the project offers 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments which are surrounded by greenery for a serene and peaceful environment.

-- Architecturally designed by Hafeez Contractor, Lodha Amara Thane has the latest Uthopian style Urban Oasis development that offers an exclusive chance to reside in a 25 acre of open spaces with urban facilities for entertainment, social interaction, sporting and leisure.The project is located in Prime Central Thane which is connected well to major areas of the dream city Mumbai and Thane. Lodha Amara is close to GB Road, Eastern Express Highway, CBD-Nariman, Airoli, Thane-Borivali Road, Western Suburbs, Wadala-Ghatkopar Metro Line, BKC, Central Suburb, International Airport and Andheri West. It is in proximity to hospitals, educational institutes, corporate parks, eminent medical, shopping complexes, etc. One gets to stay active with a great sports arena with great activities and culture.The complex of the project is designed with various services and facilities for people residing in these homes to enjoy are rejuvenate by having a comfortable lifestyle while living at Lodha Amara. It offers world-class facilities and amenities such as kids play area, cafe, crèche, theatre, swimming pool, indoor games area, hi-tech gymnasium, multi-purpose lawn, retail shops, cricket pitch, convenience store, barbeque garden and much more. For the security of the inhabitants, the features include home automation system by a single control unit, control lighting, blinds, temperature, security, fully-customized and easy-to-use control systems with energy savings.Lodha Amara enjoys great air quality index in comparison to the city. Also, it has over 75% of open green spaces that are dappled with themed gardens and pools. The project has its very own private forest with shaded pavilion, woodland Machan, walking the trail and canopied boardwalk. It is a one-time opportunity for the inhabitants to provide an environment for their kids with a tree house, car-free central green, and play village. It also lets one restore their balance with tree-canopied decks for yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, and meditation.By participating urban technologies as well as intuitive systems into a control unit, it empowers the inhabitants to flawlessly control and monitor their home. Using a smartphones or tablet, control several functionalities in a home like a mood lighting, automated blinds and smart climate control from across the world.Established in 1980, Lodha Group is a renowned developer in the realty market in India. The group is energetically involved in the construction and development of commercial and residential spaces. Lodha Group has the best value for customers by its commitment to developing state of the art design, marketing, admirable execution and on-time delivery of the projects.For More information visit