Waldorf School of the Peninsula to Raffle a 2017 Tesla Model X
The grand prize is a 2017 Tesla Model X 75D or $60,000 cash, generously donated by the estate of Eric Lee Brandenburg, second prize is an Apple Watch Series 2, 42mm donated by Brad and Misty Steffen. The school is holding this year's raffle in the memory of WSP father, Eric Brandenburg, who passed away earlier this year.
Tickets are $75 each, a pack of 5 is $350 and a pack of 10 is $675. Only 6,000 tickets will be sold!
Support Waldorf Education in the Silicon Valley at WSP by purchasing raffle tickets. Visit their raffle page at wspraffle.org for more information on the prizes and how to get your ticket. Raffle open to residents of California only.
The drawing will be held at the Waldorf School of the Peninsula's 2017-2018 Back to School Celebration on September 14, 2017 on the Mountain View campus at 180 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA. You need not be present to win.
Eric was one of Silicon Valley's best known developers and philanthropists. "We are so excited about this raffle because it gives us an incredible opportunity to provide more programs to the students we serve now and in the future. Eric was an involved, dedicated parent at school events and field trips and was always enthusiastic about coming up with creative ways to help WSP's fund development. This raffle captures Eric's imaginative, generous vision when it came to philanthropy,"
Waldorf School of the Peninsula was established in 1984 by a small group of parents and educators, who were motivated by the great need, in the highly technological area of Silicon Valley, for a school that would address the heart and will as well as the mind of the child. WSP fosters the capacities needed for a successful, purposeful, and joyful life, ignites intrinsic passion for learning, and inspires responsibility for self, community and the world. WSP currently serves approximately 300 students in our nursery through high school programs. For the past 34 years WSP has served over 7,000 students. In 1993 WSP initiated a Tuition Adjustment program based on the ideal that Waldorf education should be accessible to families who value and are committed to it, regardless of their economic circumstances.
http://www.waldorfpeninsula.org
Sandy Olson, Development Director
