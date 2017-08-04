Waldorf School of the Peninsula to Raffle a 2017 Tesla Model X

wspraffle2017givingpage

Contact

Sandy Olson, Development Director

development@ waldorfpeninsula.org

***@waldorfpeninsula.org Sandy Olson, Development Directordevelopment@waldorfpeninsula.org

End

-- Waldorf School of the Peninsula is honored to announce the Eric Lee Brandenburg Memorial Raffle.The grand prize is a 2017 Tesla Model X 75D or $60,000 cash, generously donated by the estate of Eric Lee Brandenburg, second prize is an Apple Watch Series 2, 42mm donated by Brad and Misty Steffen. The school is holding this year's raffle in the memory of WSP father, Eric Brandenburg, who passed away earlier this year.Tickets are $75 each, a pack of 5 is $350 and a pack of 10 is $675. Only 6,000 tickets will be sold!Support Waldorf Education in the Silicon Valley at WSP by purchasing raffle tickets. Visit their raffle page at wspraffle.org for more information on the prizes and how to get your ticket. Raffle open to residents of California only.The drawing will be held at the Waldorf School of the Peninsula's 2017-2018 Back to School Celebration on September 14, 2017 on the Mountain View campus at 180 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA. You need not be present to win.Eric was one of Silicon Valley's best known developers and philanthropists. "We are so excited about this raffle because it gives us an incredible opportunity to provide more programs to the students we serve now and in the future. Eric was an involved, dedicated parent at school events and field trips and was always enthusiastic about coming up with creative ways to help WSP's fund development. This raffle captures Eric's imaginative, generous vision when it came to philanthropy,"said Sandy Welch, WSP board secretary and fellow parent in the class Eric's children attend. Eric was the originator of the school's car raffle and past raffles have successfully raised crucial funds for WSP's programs. In the spirit of Eric – "where anything is possible" – they are hoping to make this the biggest raffle with a goal of raising $400,000.Waldorf School of the Peninsula was established in 1984 by a small group of parents and educators, who were motivated by the great need, in the highly technological area of Silicon Valley, for a school that would address the heart and will as well as the mind of the child. WSP fosters the capacities needed for a successful, purposeful, and joyful life, ignites intrinsic passion for learning, and inspires responsibility for self, community and the world. WSP currently serves approximately 300 students in our nursery through high school programs. For the past 34 years WSP has served over 7,000 students. In 1993 WSP initiated a Tuition Adjustment program based on the ideal that Waldorf education should be accessible to families who value and are committed to it, regardless of their economic circumstances.Support Waldorf Education in the Silicon Valley at WSP by purchasing raffle tickets, and get a chance to win one of these fantastic prizes. Visit their raffle page at wspraffle.org for more information on the prizes and how to get your ticket.