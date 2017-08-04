News By Tag
Bush Rover Glamping in Tanzania - The Newest Twist to Austin Adventures' Great Migration Safari
The August 16-26, 2018 trip is a President's Tour with company founder/owner Dan Austin and wife Carol, along as hosts.
On the plains of the Serengeti in Tanzania the annual beat of hooves from June through August signals "the great migration," an exodus of an estimated 1.5 million wildebeest with thousands of zebra and antelope in tow. Austin Adventures will be there as these magnificent beasts depart the dry plains for lush grasslands of Kenya's Masai Mara.
In summer 2018 the masters of "wow" when it comes to surprises on the trail, Austin Adventures, will ferry guests off road on a new 11-day/10-night Tanzania/Bush Rover Explorer (https://www.austinadventures.com/
Austin Adventures (https://www.austinadventures.com/
The itinerary begins with a two-night stay on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro in Moshi, Tanzania. Here guests roast their own beans while visiting a coffee plantation. After transferring to a bungalow on Lake Victoria, guests are draped in the stars of an African night while enjoying five-star dinners interspersed with days full of guided bird walks and canoeing among Africa's densest and most diverse population of birds. Leaving the water behind, a game drive into Serengeti National Park leads to the wildebeest, two glamping nights and animal-filled days. All too soon guests migrate back to Lake Victoria and a posh hotel near Mwanza that offers a Nirvana Spa, swimming pool, several restaurants and a bar.
Mixing it up isn't just a cocktail formula, however, as Austin Adventures transfers its guests by air from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam and on to Saadani National Park, the only coastal wildlife preserve in east Africa. Here at an elephant conservancy guests can climb a 20-meter viewing tower, the Roof of Saadani, to overlook surrounding bush and the Indian Ocean. Then it's on to this ocean where game drives mingle with walks on the beach and perhaps a dip or two. The sounds of the sea accompany sweet dreams on the last two nights at a camp run by solar power and created of recycled natural materials.
Even on the final day not a minute is wasted. Guests are up early and head straight to the Wami River for a boat safari amongst hippos and crocs before transferring to the airstrip for flight to Dar es Salaam for their onward journeys.
For details please see https://www.austinadventures.com/
Exhilarating outdoor adventures that blend with cultural interactions are intrinsic to other new itineraries in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America. Austin Adventures' close-to-home programs continue to embrace US and Canadian national parks. See:https://www.austinadventures.com/
"We've been hard at work putting together a roster of new trips and destinations second to none," says Dan Austin, founder and visionary director of Austin Adventures (https://www.austinadventures.com/)
To help plan, Austin Adventures' 2018 catalog is now out and available upon request. Please order ONLINE (http://www.austinadventures.com/
About Austin Adventures
Based in Billings, Montana, Austin Adventures has spent more than 40 years building an international reputation as a top provider of luxury, small group, multisport tours for adults and families to the world's most captivating destinations. Creative itineraries feature exceptional regional dining, distinctive accommodations and all-inclusive rates and services. In addition to scheduled group departures, Austin Adventures offers customized trip planning and a money-back satisfaction guarantee.
