Xiaomi opens region's first Mi store in UAE, world's top smartphone market

Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 835

End

-- August 10, 2017Xiaomi has today (Thursday, August 10, 2017) opened its first Authorized Mi store in the region in partnership with local distributor TASK FZCO. Located at the popular Burjuman Shopping Centre in Dubai, the new store will showcase Xiaomi's powerful Mi 6 and entertainment-focused Mi Max 2 smartphones.Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 835. Boasting an octa-core processor 35 per cent smaller than its predecessors thanks to an advanced 10-nanometer design, Mi 6 consumes 25 percent less power to deliver superior battery life. Its 6 GB of RAM and four cores clocking up to 2.45 GHZ can take on the heaviest processing loads. The device is just as impressive outside, with a stylishly compact 5.15-inch stainless-steel frame punctuated by four-sided 3D curved glass.Mi Max 2, on the other hand, is an entertainment gem with a super-sized 6.44-inch screen, 5300mAh battery delivering up to 18 hours of video playback, and the ability to automatically go into landscape orientation when stereo mode is activated. Users can opt to navigate the huge display using just one hand via a 'one-handed mode.' A firmware update is being planned to support split-screen functionality so that tasks such as watching videos and texting can be done simultaneously.Donovan Sung, Director of Product Management and Marketing, Xiaomi Global, said: "The UAE has the highest smartphone penetration rate in the world so it is the perfect place for us to highlight the unique features of our top mobile devices and reach out to a tech-savvy Arab audience. We are confident that Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 will be a huge hit among discerning local and regional mobile consumers seeking superior performance, distinctive style, and great value for money."Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 are both designed to meet the needs of photography enthusiasts as well. The wide-angle and telephoto lenses built into Mi 6 capture sharper images of distant projects and lovely self-portraits framed by a background blur effect – only DSLR cameras used to offer such capabilities. Mi Max 2's Sony IMX386 1.25-micron large-pixel camera – also found on the Mi 6 – features phase detection auto focus, LED flash, and HDR support to take outstanding photos.The 6 GB + 64 GB version of Mi 6 is priced at AED 1,499, while Mi Max 2 is available for AED 969 for 4 GB + 64 GB. They can be purchased via GCC and Middle East distributor TASK FZCO.Key specifications of Mi 6:● Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 10nm process technology (Octa-core, max 2.45GHz)● All-new Kryo 280 microarchitecture, Adreno 540 GPU● Dual camera, optical zoom:○ 12MP wide angle with 4-axis OIS stabilization + 12MP telephoto○ Exceptional portrait photography with background blur○ Beautify, for natural selfie enhancements● 5.15" display with reduced glare, precise 0.15-nit adjustments (total 4096 brightness levels)● Four-sided 3D curved glass body, high-gloss stainless steel frame● 145.17 x 70.49 x 7.45mm● 6GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB storage● 3350mAh high-capacity battery, full-day usage● Stereo speakers, immersive video and gaming experience● Under-glass front fingerprint sensor● Splash-resistant, USB Type-C charging● Full NFC functionality:Read, write, card emulationKey specifications of Mi Max 2:● 6.44" large immersive full-HD display● 5300mAh two-day battery, Quick Charge 3.0● 12MP Sony IMX386 1.25-micron large-pixel camera● 5MP front camera, 85° wide-angle lens with Beautify● Full metal unibody● Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with 14nm FinFET technology (Octa-core 2.0GHz)● 4GB RAM + 64GB or 128GB storage● Up to 128GB microSD expandable storage● Stereo speakers, intelligently switches to stereo in landscape orientation● Rear fingerprint sensor● IR blaster● Dimensions: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm● Weight: 211g