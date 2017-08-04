News By Tag
Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Forecast and Trends 2017-2024
The liquid chromatography devices market accounted to USD 5.1 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.2%
Liquid chromatography devices market – Market Segmentation:
By Type the market for liquid chromatography devices market is segmented into normal-phase liquid chromatography, reversed-phase liquid chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size exclusion liquid chromatography.
By application the liquid chromatography devices market is segmented into biomedical analysis, food product analysis, oils and fats analysis, others.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. Waters Corporation
2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
3. Shimadzu Corporation
4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
5. GE Healthcare
6. Perkinelmer, Inc.
7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
8. Gilson, Inc.
9. Phenomenex, Inc.
10. Jasco, Inc.
