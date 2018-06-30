 
Industry News





15% Discount + Free Breakfast and Transfers for Advance Bookings at The Lind Boracay

The Lind Boracay has launched a year-long promotion that discounts 15% off the published rates for bookings done at the hotel website 30 days ahead of the check-in date.
 
 
Listed Under

Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Boracay Island, PHILIPPINES— The Lind Boracay has launched a year-long promotion that discounts 15% off the published rates for bookings done at http://www.thelindhotels.com/ 30 days ahead of the check-in date.

Here's a summary of the promo:

Advance Purchase
Treat: 15% discount from Best Available Rates
Condition: Book at least 30 days before arrival
Validity: Until June 30, 2018
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast
- Airport transfer
- Complimentary bottled water
- Welcome drinks

Policies:
- Full prepayment is required to confirm reservation.
- Two children aged 11 and below can stay at the hotel free of charge.
- Promo details may change without prior notice. Successful bookings made before such adjustments will still be honored.

Interested parties can grab this deal by making a reservation at this hotel in Boracay via http://www.thelindhotels.com/. They must click the "Book Now" button below the promo banner to launch the online booking system powered by DirectWithHotels. Once in the reservation engine, guests they should select a check-in date at least 30 days past the day they are booking. They will then choose available rooms for The LInd Boracay's discounted rates, and provide the essential credit card information to submit their payment. When done, email confirming the booking will be sent. All transactions are monitored by Trustwave and DigiCert.

Unlike other Boracay luxury hotels, The Lind brings a unique blend of cutting-edge design and Filipino hospitality to the island. It features the following:

- A beachfront location at White Beach Station 1

- Studios and suites appointed with a flat-screen TV, a personal safe, and a minibar. The balcony offers sea, pool or garden views, while the bathroom offers shower facilities, toiletries and a hairdryer.

- A set of facilities that includes an outdoor pool, spa, restaurant, bar, gym, kids' club, gift shop, free Wi-Fi access, and complimentary return shuttle between the property and Caticlan Airport

- An expedient address that is just about a 10-minute walk from D'Mall and 900 m from Willy's Rock. It is within an 8-minute drive to Cagban Port and a 2-hour drive from Kalibo International Airport.

To know more about The Lind Boracay, guests must visit http://www.thelindhotels.com/.

The Lind Boracay
Station 1, Barangay Balabag
Boracay Island, Malay,
Aklan 5608, Philippines

Phone Number: 835 8888

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
End
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:The Lind Boracay, The Lind Boracay Rates, Boracay Luxury Hotels
Industry:Travel
Subject:Deals
Directwithhotels Philippines Limited News
