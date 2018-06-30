News By Tag
15% Discount + Free Breakfast and Transfers for Advance Bookings at The Lind Boracay
The Lind Boracay has launched a year-long promotion that discounts 15% off the published rates for bookings done at the hotel website 30 days ahead of the check-in date.
Here's a summary of the promo:
Advance Purchase
Treat: 15% discount from Best Available Rates
Condition: Book at least 30 days before arrival
Validity: Until June 30, 2018
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast
- Airport transfer
- Complimentary bottled water
- Welcome drinks
Policies:
- Full prepayment is required to confirm reservation.
- Two children aged 11 and below can stay at the hotel free of charge.
- Promo details may change without prior notice. Successful bookings made before such adjustments will still be honored.
Interested parties can grab this deal by making a reservation at this hotel in Boracay via http://www.thelindhotels.com/
Unlike other Boracay luxury hotels, The Lind brings a unique blend of cutting-edge design and Filipino hospitality to the island. It features the following:
- A beachfront location at White Beach Station 1
- Studios and suites appointed with a flat-screen TV, a personal safe, and a minibar. The balcony offers sea, pool or garden views, while the bathroom offers shower facilities, toiletries and a hairdryer.
- A set of facilities that includes an outdoor pool, spa, restaurant, bar, gym, kids' club, gift shop, free Wi-Fi access, and complimentary return shuttle between the property and Caticlan Airport
- An expedient address that is just about a 10-minute walk from D'Mall and 900 m from Willy's Rock. It is within an 8-minute drive to Cagban Port and a 2-hour drive from Kalibo International Airport.
To know more about The Lind Boracay, guests must visit http://www.thelindhotels.com/
The Lind Boracay
Station 1, Barangay Balabag
Boracay Island, Malay,
Aklan 5608, Philippines
Phone Number: 835 8888
***
