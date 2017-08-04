News By Tag
Health Maintenance Software successfully implemented by CustomSoft for Australian client
CustomSoft expert in Customized Software Development has successfully implemented Health Maintenance software for its Australia based client.
The standards of security and data protective mechanism have been given a big choice for proper usage. The application takes care of different modules and their associated reports which are produced as per the applicable strategies and standards that are put forwarded by the administrative staff.
Main Modules of customized Health Maintenance Software:
· Administrator login
· Employee login
· User login
· Reports and feedback
· Image Upload
· Staff Management
· Payroll Management
Health Maintenance System developed by CustomSoft is user friendly as well as best performing Software. It has covered all the modules and features required in Hospital Functioning.
Mark is an Optician by professional stated his satisfaction and recommendation towards CustomSoft. According to him CustomSoft Health Maintenance system saves his time so his revenue has increased. Hence he is eager to do more modules of this project with CustomSoft.
CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more log on to www.custom-soft.com or send your requirement on info@custom-
