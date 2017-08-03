News By Tag
Nobody taught us how to manage
To make your business successful, managers should not be doing but managing. They should keep finding solutions instead of blaming others.
Good management is one of the hardest things to do and if done poorly, it can have a negative impact on the staff, clients or customers, suppliers and shareholders. Managers should train their staff and manage them well. Even if they enjoy the work, they are not supposed to "do" it, otherwise they are in the wrong seat.
A manager has to be a "people person" to become a good manager. In order to be successful, a manager must learn how to deal with different kinds of people effectively. Management is both an art and a skill. He can benefit from attending as much management training as he can as well.
A manager should also focus on finding a solution to a problem instead of using incrimination or accusation against others. He has to spend more time reaching out to his team, keeping in mind that most problems happen when managers spend too little time with their staff. He should be focused on finding solutions as it is more important to have the right outcomes than to be right.
A manager should also be able to confront situations and not shy away from difficult conversations, otherwise the problems may fester and grow bigger over time. If he develops a habit of always finding a solution, the problems may even become opportunities for breakthroughs.
If this is not in the nature of your manager, you may have to change his role where he can be more effective. If you find yourself having to fix up problems for your manager, then they are in the wrong seat. Keep everyone in the right lane, bring complimentary skills together and work as a team. Soon, you may watch the leverage created like the synergistic magic of music in harmony.
