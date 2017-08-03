Bugs in the System Now Available as an Audiobook from Dreaming Big Publications!

First published March of this year in paperback and ebook format, we are pleased to announce Bugs in the System is now available in Audio narrated by Rick Gregory!

Bugs in the System Cover

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Publishing

* Fiction

* Books Industry:

* Books Location:

* Hattiesburg - Mississippi - US Subject:

* Products

End

-- About the Book:The idea is for the stories to be able to stand alone as entertaining reads, but to also be suitable for players to use for game scenarios and campaigns.We Hunt Bugs takes place far into the future, when space travel is a normal, everyday occurrence and humanity has spread far across the known universe.Inhabiting the galaxy are a varied race of violent aliens that resemble earthly insects. They infest ships during FTL (Faster Than Light) travel (which is when space ships cross vast distances in space in a short amount of time, moving faster than the speed of light), though the Bugs are unable to survive entry into a planet's atmosphere, so they exist only in space. A huge part of the game is fighting these bugs, though it—and your story—does not have to be limited to only a fight between Bugs and humans.This collection of fantastic tales is now available as an audiobook for just $13.08, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial or $14.95 on iTunes. Just plug in your headphones and escape on a journey of galactic war between Bugs and humans!Bugs in the System is also available in paperback for $7.99 and as a digital book for $1.99. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.This collaboration between Dreaming Big Publications and Orcs Unlimited is a science fiction short story collection based on the world and characters from Orcs Unlimited's RPG game, We Hunt Bugs."It's a tough universe out there with death-by-giant insect waiting around every corner."Immerse yourself in these short stories based on the role-playing game, We Hunt Bugs, and experience the tales of shaky alliances, backstabbing comrades, and terrifying monsters."It's what we do. We hunt Bugs."Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.AMAZON LINK: https://www.amazon.com/Bugs-System-Pat-McNary-ebook/dp/B06XFDHTCX/ref=sr_1_2?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1502178080&sr=1-2&keywords=bugs+in+the+systemDreaming Big Publications:Publisher: Dreaming Big PublicationsNarrator: Rick GregoryVisit Orcs Unlimited at orcsunlimited.com and see more STRANGE GAMES MADE BY STRANGE PEOPLE.Contact info:(601) 394-8813Dreaming Big Publications102 First East StSumrall, MS 39482