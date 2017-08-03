News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BAON Announces Partnership Agreement with Semantic Web Company
Transatlantic Leader to Resell and Distribute PoolParty Semantic Suite
BAON will be offering customers and partners the PoolParty Semantic Suite. PoolParty supports enterprises in information and metadata management, data analytics and content excellence. It offers sharply focused solutions to your knowledge organization and content business. The market for an offering combined with BAON's portfolio is both strong and broad. Potential vertical markets include Market Intelligence, Content Organization, Cyber Security, Smart City, Pharmaceutical Discovery, Defense, International Manufacturing, as well as traditional customers in Academia and Government.
"We're very excited about the focus each company brings to this partnership,"
"The relationship with BAON represents a powerful opportunity for Semantic Web Company to significantly expand our presence in the US, a very important and fastly growing market for us. BAON has clearly demonstrated its ability to apply its considerable network and expertise to lead major market segments." said Andreas Blumauer, Semantic Web Company CEO
About BAON
BAON is a leader in analytics and innovative multinational partnerships. BAON is a value-added reseller and international distributor. Our company brings over 30 years of business experience in the public sector, defense, law enforcement and healthcare fields with a focus on software and analytics: enterprise search, multilingual text analytics with sentiment analysis; insider threat; real-time social media analysis; content management; data visualization and high reliability servers, workstations and storage.
Learn more at www.baonenterprises.com.
About Semantic Web Company GmbH
Semantic Web Company is the leading provider of graph-based metadata, search and analytics solutions. The company is the vendor of PoolParty Semantic Suite, one of the most renowned semantic software platforms on the global market. Among many other customers, Credit Suisse, Council of the European Union, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, adidas, Springer Nature and the World Bank benefit from linking structured and unstructured data. In 2016, the Semantic Web Company has been named to KMWorld's "100 companies that matter in Knowledge Management"
For more information, see www.poolparty.biz
Contact
Scott Gornall +1 443.643-6000
scottg@baonenterprises.com
***@semantic-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse