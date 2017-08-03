News By Tag
Advanced Discovery to Showcase Patented eDiscovery and Risk Management Innovation at ILTACON 2017
Global eDiscovery and risk management company to demo Riskcovery, a patented, predictive and portable data analysis platform
Advanced Discovery will be hosting a demo suite for showcasing the company's patented innovation expertise with Riskcovery®, a portable conceptual analytics platform designed to allow proactive audits and alert corporate governance to the possibility of compliance, ethics and even procedural issues so that they can take action to address the situation before an internal investigation or government inquiry commences.
"We look forward to bringing Riskcovery to ILTACON to show firsthand how this patented technology can help organizations be compliant and proactively identify and respond to risks before they become an issue," states Rick Hutchinson, CTO of Advanced Discovery. "In addition, having a demo suite provides us with the opportunity to have deeper and more focused conversations with ILTA members interested in learning more about our in-depth capabilities in eDiscovery, risk management and cybersecurity."
ILTACON is a premier educational and networking event for the legal sector. Drawing on the personal and collective strengths of professionals working in technology within law firms and legal departments, ILTACON empowers attendees and speakers to share what works, what doesn't and what's next. Through a variety of session formats and networking options, ILTACON is where relevant topics and topic experts deliver examples, inspiration and takeaways that can be applied to the challenges and opportunities faced within the industry.
More information on ILTACON 2017 can be found at https://www.iltacon.org/
About Advanced Discovery
Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.
For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com.
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Advanced Discovery
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
