Dimethyl Carbonate Market to Record overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025: Credence Research

Dimethyl Carbonate Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, Inc. "- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025," the global Dimethyl Carbonate Market was valued at US$ 467.72 Mn in 2016, and is expected to each US$ 759.12 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Dimethyl carbonate is a pale flammable liquid formed by the reaction of two moles of methanol with 1 mole of phosgene. Demand for dimethyl carbonate is increasing in polycarbonate industry due to its prevalent applications in electronics and automotive industry. In 2016, the global polycarbonate market generated revenue around US$ 232.60 Mn and is estimated to exceed US$ 379.56 Mn by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6%.

The overall paints & coatings industry is growing due to its wide application range in construction, automotive parts and industrial sectors. This is estimated to positively impact the global dimethyl carbonate market in the following years. Dimethyl carbonate possesses superior solubility characteristics and is economical in nature. It is the substitute for ethanol (as a fuel stabilizer) due to properties such as harmlessness, low vapor pressure and high boiling point. Nevertheless, regulations enforced by the license providers is a major challenge for the new entrants in this market. This may hamper the market growth.

Dimethyl carbonate market is expanding at a significant rate, mainly in Asia Pacific due to vigorous growth in the regional electronics and automotive industry. Developing countries are projected to be a major market for electronics sector due to rising industrial manufacturing and processing sector. China is the largest producer and consumer of dimethyl carbonate globally and is a major exporter dimethyl carbonate. Demand from Asia Pacific for dimethyl carbonate is projected to be at 49.1% of the market in 2025. Europe is the second largest market, followed by North America.

The global dimethyl carbonate market is moderately fragmented in nature, with presence of numerous global as well as regional players. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Alfa Aesar, BASF SE, Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co. Ltd., EMD Millipore Corporation, HaiKe Chemical Group, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co. Ltd. and UBE Industries Limited.