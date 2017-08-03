News By Tag
Versify's Transmission Outage Application Saves Significant Operations and Maintenance Costs
Versify adds transmission outage management capabilities to its software portfolio including transmission tickets, approvals, workflows, outage dashboards, reliability coordinator submissions, switching orders and NERC regulatory reporting (TADS).
When asked about the new application release, Versify CTO Dave Ippolito, said "We are excited to expand our OMS platform and workflow engine to Transmission Outage Management. This allows our customers to leverage a single OMS platform to implement clear, consistent, best practices across both Generation and Transmission business lines."
Versify's Transmission Outage Management System provides visibility across business lines and automates the complex process of planning, approving, scheduling, submitting, switching and reporting transmission outages. The Versify outage management software is an integrated workflow application managing the complex end-to end outage management and outage coordination process. Transmission Outage Management features outage dashboards and reporting as well as NERC reporting (TADS). Advanced workflow capabilities enable clients to coordinate with business stakeholders, Transmission Operators (ISO/RTOs) and Reliability Coordinators (RCs).
Workflow business process automation not only reduces O&M costs, but also eliminates redundant software costs. Companies achieve significant O&M savings by reducing the frequency and duration of outages, improving reliability and safety metrics, and facilitating continual process improvements throughout operations. Ultimately, TOMS improves reliability and safety metrics, reducing both frequency and duration of outages.
Versify Solutions, Inc.
