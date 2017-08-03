Versify's Transmission Outage Application Saves Significant Operations and Maintenance Costs

Versify adds transmission outage management capabilities to its software portfolio including transmission tickets, approvals, workflows, outage dashboards, reliability coordinator submissions, switching orders and NERC regulatory reporting (TADS).

-- Versify Solutions Inc., announced today the release of their highly anticipated Transmission Outage Management application. The Versify Outage Management software suite provides a workflow enabled, unified platform to manage all phases of an outage across the enterprise. The Transmission Outage Management System connects scheduling, operations and field personnel to maximize the coordination of critical infrastructure assets.When asked about the new application release, Versify CTO Dave Ippolito, said "We are excited to expand our OMS platform and workflow engine to Transmission Outage Management. This allows our customers to leverage a single OMS platform to implement clear, consistent, best practices across both Generation and Transmission business lines."Versify's Transmission Outage Management System provides visibility across business lines and automates the complex process of planning, approving, scheduling, submitting, switching and reporting transmission outages. The Versify outage management software is an integrated workflow application managing the complex end-to end outage management and outage coordination process. Transmission Outage Management features outage dashboards and reporting as well as NERC reporting (TADS). Advanced workflow capabilities enable clients to coordinate with business stakeholders, Transmission Operators (ISO/RTOs) and Reliability Coordinators (RCs).Workflow business process automation not only reduces O&M costs, but also eliminates redundant software costs. Companies achieve significant O&M savings by reducing the frequency and duration of outages, improving reliability and safety metrics, and facilitating continual process improvements throughout operations. Ultimately, TOMS improves reliability and safety metrics, reducing both frequency and duration of outages.(www.versify.com)is a pioneer and leading provider of advanced enterprise situational awareness solutions for the electric power industry. Versify's application suite is a first-to-market software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform that uniquely addresses major challenges faced by companies involved in the generation, transmission, and sale of electric power. Renewable energy operators, utilities and merchant power producers alike, leverage the company's solutions to enable key digital transformation initiatives aimed at increasing revenue, reducing costs, mitigating compliance risks, and operating critical infrastructure assets more efficiently. Versify's Outage Management System provides Generation Outage Management software, Transmission Outage Management software, NERC GADS/TADS reporting and is workflow enabled. Versify's Portal provides Asset Management software, Operator Logs, NERC Compliance software and is workflow enabled.