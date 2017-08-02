 
Industry News





Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Partners with Providence Community Library

GSSNE Partners with PCL to Offer STEM Series through Community Outreach Program.
 
 
Tags:
Community Outreach
Providence Community Library
Gssne

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Warwick - Rhode Island - US

Subject:
Partnerships

WARWICK, R.I. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) is thrilled to announce their successful partnership with the Providence Community Library in the offering of a summer Girl Scout program titled STEAM Detective.

STEAM Detective is a 6-week program focused on the power of observation, coded communication, and acting as crime stoppers - use brain power, learn collaboration, and as a result, build confidence! GSSNE will be serving girls in grades K-8 through this STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) program at the following Providence Community Library locations: Olneyville Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Smith Hill Library, South Providence Library and Rochambeau Library.

STEAM Detective is an extension of GSSNE's current Community Outreach efforts. GSSNE's existing Community Outreach programs are designed to reach girls who are deemed at risk due to various life situations. Outreach sessions are led by professionally trained program leaders who act as facilitators and positive adult role models.

Programming is provided for grades K-8 through after-school and community group settings. The program serves more than 1000 girls per year throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern MA elementary schools.

Volunteers assist Girl Scout staff in program delivery, supporting program leaders and girls. Much of this Community Outreach is supported through generous grants and donations received through the local business sectors and supporting organizations.

The partnership with Providence Community Library is the first step in furthering these outreach efforts and lifting up every girl, in every community and exposing her to the benefits of Girl Scouting. An opportunity they may not have had if not for the outreach efforts GSSNE and their donors, volunteers and partners work to sustain year round.

About Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England

Girl Scouts is the world's preeminent girl leadership organization where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, in partnership with 2,700 adult volunteers, serves 6500 girls from Rhode Island, thirteen communities in southeastern Massachusetts, and Pawcatuck, CT. For additional information, please visit www.gssne.org, follow @GirlScoutsofSNE on Twitter, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GSSNE.

Contact
Rachel Pintarelli
Director of Marketing & Communications
***@gssne.org
End
Source:
Email:***@gssne.org Email Verified
