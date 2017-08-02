Country(s)
The Subaru Loves Learning Program
This month we are proud to support the Subaru Loves Learning
"Fill A Subaru"
At Klamath Falls Subaru we believe that giving back builds stronger communities. In the spirit of Subaru Loves Learning, we are proud to continue the "FILL A SUBARU" program. During the month of August we will be collecting donations of new school supplies for children and teachers in the Klamath Basin. Supplies can be dropped off at the Klamath Falls Subaru Service Department, located at 2810 Washburn Way. Supplies in most need are pencils, markers, art supplies, painting kits, Kleenex and hand sanitizer.
Our goal is to Fill an entire Subaru with school supplies that will be donated within the community before the start of the next school year. Thank you for helping us support our local children and teachers!
