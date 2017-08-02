The Subaru Loves Learning Program

This month we are proud to support the Subaru Loves Learning

-- In an effort to make a positive impact on education in our local community, Klamath Falls Subaru is proud to support The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) for the #SubaruLovesLearning initiative. Come by our showroom anytime during the month of August and personalize a label for an award-winning science book we will be donating to local school children, and send a message of encouragement with a personalized bookmark! You may also take home a Subaru and AAAS After-school Science Hands-On Science Activity Booklet and a recycled Subaru Loves Learning pen! Help us support and encourage children in the Basin!We were also given additional science learning resources through:"Fill A Subaru"At Klamath Falls Subaru we believe that giving back builds stronger communities. In the spirit of Subaru Loves Learning, we are proud to continue the "FILL A SUBARU" program. During the month of August we will be collecting donations of new school supplies for children and teachers in the Klamath Basin. Supplies can be dropped off at the Klamath Falls Subaru Service Department, located at 2810 Washburn Way. Supplies in most need are pencils, markers, art supplies, painting kits, Kleenex and hand sanitizer.Our goal is to Fill an entire Subaru with school supplies that will be donated within the community before the start of the next school year. Thank you for helping us support our local children and teachers!