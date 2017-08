Spintelligent ahead of the curve this year with record performances at its African events

Spintelligent, the multi-AAXO-award-winning Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, had a strong first half of 2017 pulling off record results.

--, the multi-AAXO-award-winning Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, had a strong first half of 2017 with all of four of its flagship events: African Utility Week, Agritech Expo Zambia, DRC Mining Week and Eduweek, pulling off record results and an exciting new Property Buyer Show drawing large crowds.Spintelligent MD David Ashdown says "Exhibition and conference revenues are up year-on-year and attendee numbers are growing exponentially. The demand for face-to-face events as a platform to share knowledge and facilitate trade is increasing and proven to provide African buyers and sellers an improved ROI over traditional marketing medium.""Winning four major AAXO event industry awards at the beginning of 2017 was immensely rewarding but it has also inspired us to work even harder and not rest on our laurels and the results to date speak for themselves,"saysMD David Ashdown. He adds: "I am very proud of my team for their effort and commitment and am confident that the rest of the year will be as fulfilling and successful."Most recently, the 11th edition oftook place at the Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg from 12-13 July and gathered 3,738 attendees over two days, 90 expert speakers and 161 exhibitors.in Lubumbashi, DRC in June showed an astounding 67% growth with 2,691 attendees from 32 countries over three days with 131 exhibitors.In May, Cape Town's CTICC once again hostedand this year also did not disappoint. The 17th edition of the event welcomed 7,477 attendees from 91 countries who attended the three-day event – this was up from 6,445 attendees last year. The expo featured more than 300 exhibitors from 11 different countries and 284 expert speakers and 66 utilities from 20 African countries were represented.in Chisamba in April featured a record number of more than 18,000 visitors, seven international pavilions and a VIP attendance that included five cabinet ministers and the Zambian President Edgar Lungu who visited the event for the third year in a row.Spintelligent also launched its firstin Cape Town in April, a unique exhibition aimed at first-time residential buyers or property investors, which drew some 3,100 visitors.Spintelligent's Publishing division has also been very busy so far this year. Says David Ashdown: "besides never missing a day to deliver daily headline news, we have published 14 editions of our long-running, leading trade publications ESI-Africa, Mining Review Africa, Metering & Smart Energy International and look forward to another 12 content-rich editions until the New Year."He continues: "our prestige publications are boasting a new layout, the African Power Elites 2018 has achieved new heights by doubling incoming nominations in comparison to 2017, whilst for the first time, our African Mining Elites 2018 opens the door to new and exciting awards, highlighting excellence in the mining industry. Our Global Smart Energy Elites 2018, featuring the latest insights into the global leaders of the international smart energy network, is due to be released in October.""Spintelligent has a busy five months ahead," says MD David Ashdown, "particularly rolling out our new Future Energy franchise of energy conferences and exhibitions across Africa" and in the process renaming some of Africa's most iconic regional power events in East, West and Central Africa, including EAPIC and WAPIC, reflecting the optimism and potential of the energy and power sectors on the continent."He adds: "Africa continues to show economic development and growth, and we look forward to continuing to realise our potential and, while growing our key sector portfolios organically, our strategic path also includes being open to partnership and acquisition opportunities."Earlier this year Spintelligent won four major awards at AAXO's ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards in Johannesburg:- Best Trade Exhibition 6001-12000 sqm category: African Utility Week, joint winner with World Travel Market- Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition +12000 sqm Award: Agritech Expo Zambia- Distinction in Social Responsibility Award: Agritech Expo Zambia- Best Confex Award: African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit- Social Responsibility Award (finalist): DRC Mining Week• 13-14 September: Future Energy Uganda, Kampala.• 2-3 October: Future Energy Central Africa, Yaoundé• 4-5 October: Eduweek Western Cape, Cape Town• 16-19 October: Nigeria Mining Week, Abuja• 25-29 October: African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit and Property Buyer Show, Johannesburg• 7-8 November: Future Energy Nigeria, Lagos• 13-14 November: Kenya Mining Forum, Nairobi• 29-30 November: Future Energy East Africa, Nairobi• 29-30 November: AgriBusiness Congress East Africa, Kampalais well known for organising exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Its publishing division reaches the key sectoral decision makers for metering, power and mining.is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.Website: http://www.spintelligent.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ spintelligent Media contact:Senior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolTelephone: +27 21 700 3500Mobile: +27 82 562 7844Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com