KID FIT PARTIES announce the charity launch of their latest venture: BIG KIDS SPORTS DAY
The event will take place on Sunday September 3rd 2017 at Barnet Elizabethan's Rugby Club Ground, Byng Road, High Barnet EN5 4NP from 2-3pm.
THE CHARITY
Breast Cancer Now is a charity close to our hearts and we will be asking for a minimum donation of £10 to secure a place at our fun filled event. The money raised will contribute to ground breaking research to help cure this awful disease. Right now, breast cancer is at a tipping point. More women are surviving, but more are being diagnosed than ever before. One in eight women in the UK will face breast cancer in their lifetime.
OLD SCHOOL FUN FOR BIG KIDS
At Big Kids Sports Day we organise events that incorporate all the fun of a traditional sports day, with games and races to help you relive the nostalgia of the best day of the school year. Remember the egg and spoon race, the sack race, tug-of-war? They're all here and MORE. Why should the kids have all the fun? It's time for the adults to show what we're made of.
We've been hosting our children's Kid Fit Parties for almost 2 years now and knowing how much the children enjoy our games and races we thought, why shouldn't the adults have some fun too? We've scaled it up to accommodate the 'Big Kids' and here we are.
Whether it be for a birthday celebration, a corporate team building event, a summer party or even a school reunion, a Big Kids Sports Day adds something a little different to your event. It's loads of fun, has that competitive edge, is great for team building and above all, full of laughs.
If that's not enough to entice you to enjoy an afternoon of fun in the great outdoors in late summer while supporting a good cause, the Rugby Club have kindly offered to open the bar so refreshments will also be available.
Tickets for the charity launch can be booked by emailing bigkid@kidfitparties.com
"We're really excited to launch our latest service to coincide with vital fundraising for such a fantastic charity and hope to see lots of people there having fun and supporting this great cause, enabling Breast Cancer Now to continue their essential research."
Contact:
bigkids@kidfitparties.com
www.kidfitparties.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
Barnet, London
Contact
Claudine Hillier
***@kidfitparties.com
