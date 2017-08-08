New single, "Your Still The Same" from the amazing current album "I'm Who I Am" by Angel Sessions

LOS ANGELES
Aug. 8, 2017
-- The album "I'm Who I Am" has gain a lot of attention to the many fans of Angel Sessions. It peaked at #2 for best selling album in Soul on the national charts and has remained on the charts for 7 consecutive weeks. Four of the songs from the album such as "Not Today." "I Got Eye's For You." "I'm Who I Am." and "Open Up Your Eyes" received radio plays from around the globe on the national BDS radio stations. Atlas Elite Entertainment has worked non stop with the release of Angel's current R&B album. The video for the "I'm Who I Am" record release listening party has views with over 37 thousand on YouTube. Now comes the new single from the amazing hit album entitled "Your Still The Same" written and vocal arrangements by Angel Sessions. This smooth R&B song will have the listeners wanting more of Angel's angelic voice and soulful sound. "This is the song you will want to listen to as you cuddle with that special someone you love and just think about everything that person has ever meant to you since the day you met" saids Angel. "I hope to inspirer my listeners to appreciate that special someone in their life and think of the good things that keeps the two of them together in their relationship."
The single will be release on August 18th 2017 on all online digital stores and streaming sites. Atlas Elite Entertainment LLC is proud to present this amazing single off the album "I'm Who I Am" and hopes fans will continue their support in Angel Sessions music. To learn more about Angel Sessions, visit her website at http://www.angelsessions.com