Everybody Loves the Underdog :Eric Ginsburg Paintings
e Betsy - South Beach presents "Everybody Loves the Underdog" - a new exhibition now on display in the Underground Gallery, celebrating the dog portraits of artist Eric Ginsburg and curated by our Chief Canine Officer, Katie.
By The Betsy-South Beach
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 2017
1:00 PM — 5:00 PM
ABOUT
The Betsy - South Beach presents "Everybody Loves the Underdog" - a new exhibition now on display in the Underground Gallery, celebrating the dog portraits of artist Eric Ginsburg and curated by our Chief Canine Officer, Katie. Join us for a special exhibition day on Saturday, August 26, as The Miami Dade Animal Services HOPE Express visits The Betsy on the last Saturday of month.
VIEW THE KATIE GO PRO VIDEO HERE.
Visit the exhibition and we'll outfit your pooch with a poetry bandana courtesy of O, Miami Poetry Festival. Remember to stop by the HOPE Express to say hello to the adorable, adoptable cats and dogs - and maybe find your new best friend!
Events are free and open to the community. A portion of artwork sales will benefit SPCA in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Eric Ginsburg, a native of Washington, D.C., attended college at New York University (NYU), where he first discovered his love for teaching. At NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, It was also at NYU that Eric took his first painting class. It was through the guidance of his teacher that Eric discovered his love for the arts.
The synthesis of these experiences inspired Eric to pursue art education as the perfect combination of his two passions. While he continues to teach, his art work is part of many public and private collections around the world, including at the Corrie Ten Boom House. He has exhibited extensively with such prestigious organizations as The Phillips Collection and the New York Public Library.
Eric is also the Founder and Director of The Fridge Art Fair, a tongue in cheek response to the more established Frieze Art Fair in New York City. The Fridge Art Fair has exhibited in New York and Miami, and will soon expand to Detroit.
Learn more about Eric at his website, http://www.worldoferic.com
