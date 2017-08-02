Country(s)
Industry News
Carah, the real analogue watch with built-in smart safety, to launch on Kickstarter
Developed by a working mother whose children were studying abroad, the Carah smart safety watch provides comfort for anyone who feels vulnerable or insecure.
Unfortunately, the statistics of crime against women are horrifying. In the US alone 1 in 3 women will experience some form of physical or sexual violence. 1 in 4 women on a college campus will be sexually assaulted.
Many charities around the world are doing great work trying to tackle the root causes of violence against women - Futures Without Violence and RAINN in the US for instance - but the sad fact remains that anything from going to university to walking home at night can be dangerous. Carah, a smart, fashionable safety watch, has been developed to help people in threatening or emergency situations get help fast.
People want an SOS alarm, but they also want more
According to the Chapman America's Top Fears 2016 survey, more than 1 in 5 people fear being sexually assaulted, and according to an Ericsson Consumer Lab 2016 survey, the most requested function for a wearable device was a panic button (32%). But for people's day in, day out, hectic lifestyles, an SOS alarm that does little else is not so appealing.
"I wanted to create a simple and effective way for my daughters to get help fast if they need it, so making the SOS functions was my number one priority", said Prof. Grace Kwon, CEO of the company behind Carah, "But my daughters quickly told me they wanted more. Namely it had to be fashionable, and it had to be every day useful, too."
That's why Carah is a real analogue watch and comes with useful features such as fitness monitoring, social media notifications, finding your phone, selfies, one-touch timers and more.
A 2-second push of the watch sounds a siren and immediately contacts guardians
Even though Carah is quite different from most smartwatches in being a real analogue watch, and it comes packed with smart features, SOS remains the core function. With a simple, fast, and intuitive action, people in danger can sound an alarm, send GPS information, and automatically call their guardians, or the campus police, or their community of helpers.
"It's taken me well over a year to develop Carah, and at times it's been a real struggle. But whenever I read of yet another college student being raped or a woman suffering years of domestic violence, I can't help thinking that Carah just might have prevented it. " continued Prof. Kwon, "That's all the motivation I need."
Carah will launch on Kickstarter on August 21st, 2017. To take a sneak peek, visit www.dnx.kr/carah or www.facebook.com/
Contact
DNX Co Ltd
***@dnx.kr
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse