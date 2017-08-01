News By Tag
Express Homes is now building affordable homes in north Cape Coral
Home plans range from 1,672 to 1,828 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. Homes currently include 18-inch tile, 36-inch cabinets in the kitchen, irrigation system, covered lanai, all appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer, and blinds on all windows.
Express Homes is dedicated to building affordable, high-quality homes that are move-in ready and integrate seamlessly into the city's existing neighborhoods. Many Express Homes buyers find they can purchase a new home for about the same monthly amount as they are currently paying for rent. Several of these new homes are expected to be available for move in within the next few months.
For more information, including details on a limited-time civil servant incentive, contact sales agents Mike Amabile at (239) 699-5426 (tel:(239)%20699-
Express Homes, a D.R. Horton Company, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders for affordable homes. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Express Homes has locations in 56 markets and 19 states. For more information, visit our website at www.expresshomes.com. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Express Homes is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
