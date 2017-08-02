News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Career Step Releases New Video Detailing Academic Partner Program
Career Step releases a new video on its Academic Partner program, which offers a turn-key solution for academic institutions while providing additional career training opportunities for students
"In an effort to increase the number of students' lives we can help improve through education, Career Step has partnered with more than 150 academic institutions nationwide,"
The new two-minute video outlines the benefits of academic partnership with Career Step, including increased revenue, experienced instructors, and turn-key course offerings. It also shares the benefits to students provided by Career Step such as resume reviews, interview tutorials, a private job board, and personalized career advice.
"The ability of education to change and improve lives is core to our mission here at Career Step," said Jerolyn Robertson, Career Step's Vice President of Academics. "Our Academic Partner program carries that dedication to more students, helping them gain the skills needed to enter the workforce. It also gives our partners a scalable way to add new, proven programs with confidence; and our students get results as shown through our average graduate placement rate of 84%."
Career Step has partnered with higher learning institutions for over a decade to offer its industry-leading career training courses through the schools' continuing education departments. Career Step now offers more than twenty healthcare focused programs that can be added to schools' catalogs.
To watch the new video and learn more about Career Step's partnership opportunities call 1-888-355-4144 or CareerStep.com/
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse