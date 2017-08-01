Daily Specials Make Every Day a Special Day at T&B Grill in Albany Park

T&B Grill is spicing up regular weekdays, the specials make the already affordable dishes even more of a bargain, giving foodies a reason to treat themselves to Mancines' deliciously creative street food.

Taco Tuesday PC: Haisa @RedBeyondFood

-- When Chef Ambrosio Mancines decided to open his own restaurant after years of working in some of Chicago's best fine dining restaurants, he opted to do something unexpected, affordable and loveable. "People love tacos and people love burgers," Mancines says, revealing the inspiration behind T&B Grill (3658 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago; 773-961-7016)Now, T&B Grill is spicing up regular weekdays with its daily specials. Making the already affordable dishes even more of a bargain, foodies have a reason to treat themselves to deliciously food every day.T&B Grill celebrates Taco Tuesday with a special of any three tacos and a dessert for $13.99. Get three of a kind or mix and match to satisfy all cravings. Taco options include the Duck Taco, Fish Taco, Chorizo Taco, Pork Belly Taco, Grilled Veggie Taco and T&B Signature Taco with spicy shrimp, habañero aioli and garlic cilantro lime slaw. All tacos are served with homemade cilantro and jalapeño tortillas.Desserts are all made in-house and include Chocolate Soufflé, Saffron Crème Brûlee, fresh Beignets, seasonal gelato and Tiramisu with coffe de olla, mascarpone cheese and dark chocolate.Wednesday features the other cornerstone of T&B Grill's menu with Mini-Burger Night. Diners have their choice of any two mini-burgers with hand-cut regular, truffle and parmesan or sweet potato French Fries for $9.99. Made with a quarter-pound of meat freshly ground in-house, burger options include the T&B Burger, Spice Burger, Chipotle Burger, Cheddar Jalapeño Burger, Turkey Burger, Classic Burger and the Veggie Burger.For those with a sweet tooth, add a dessert to your Mini-Burger special—two scoops of sea salt caramel, banana fudge, coconut fudge or the seasonal gelato, for an additional $2.Sweeten up the end of the work week with Thursday's Make Your Own Sundae special. Enjoy three scoops of sea salt caramel, banana fudge and/or coconut fudge gelato with a choice of topping: chocolate, caramel, mixed berries or raspberry sauce for $5.50.Friday and Saturday BYO Margarita Bar at T&B Grill highlights the restaurant's fantastic house made drink mixes for $3.50 per glass or $10 per half carafe. BYOB and choose your mix: margarita (lime), mojito (mint), blackberry basil, strawberry rosemary or fresh orange juice. With delicious food and tasty cocktails, T&B Grill is the perfect place to wind down from the work week or wind up for a night on the town.Chicagoans love a good boozy brunch and T&B Grill satisfies with its Saturday and Sunday Brunch Cocktail Mix Bar special for $3.50 per glass or $10 per half carafe. BYOB and make your own Mimosa, Bellini or Bloody Mary using T&B Grill's grapefruit, peach, fresh orange juices or Bloody Mary mix with garnish. The cocktail bar special perfectly complements the weekend brunch menu, which showcases Mancines' culinary creativity. Menu favorites include the Pork Belly Benedict featuring pork belly, chorizo and a champagne Hollandaise sauce with fresh fruit or roasted potatoes; French Toast, two thick slices of French toast topped with fresh strawberries over a mixed berry sauce and served with two eggs any style and wheat toast; T&B Chilaquiles, guajillo and cilantro tortilla chips, roasted tomatillo sauce, and two eggs any style served with bacon, wheat toast and choice of fresh fruit or roasted potatoes; and the Smoked Salmon Omelette with smoked salmon, capers, red onion, spinach, garlic and served with wheat toast and choice of fresh fruit or roasted potatoes.Beat the Sunday blues with T&B Grill's Sunday Date Night for Two. Treat your S.O. or BFF to a three-course dinner for $29.99. Start with a choice of appetizer: Homemade Guacamole served with crispy jalapeño and chipotle flour tortillas chips; Mac and Cheese served with veggies and optional add-ons include smoked bacon, crab and shrimp; steak, duck, chorizo, fish, veggie or shrimp Quesadillas served with chipotle and cilantro flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, fresh guacamole and topped with pico de gallo and chipotle sour cream; and Brussels Sprouts prepared with smoked bacon and truffle balsamic glaze.The special also includes two mini-burgers, four tacos, choice of hand-cut regular, truffle and parmesan or sweet potato French Fries and choice of dessert.T&B Grill is a casual neighborhood BYOB restaurant located at 3658 W. Lawrence in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. With an artistic atmosphere highlighted by colorful wall murals and a creative menu that elevates two crowd favorites—tacos and burgers—talented chef/owner Ambrosio prepares fresh, made from scratch food, including appetizers, a variety of unique tacos and burgers, fresh hand-cut fries, and artisan desserts, all of which are consistently creative and delicious. Fresh, homemade cocktail mixes add to the hospitality;guests can bring their favorite liquor and mix their own cocktails. There are daily specials and brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.T&B Grill is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is ample street parking and all major cards are accepted. For more information about T&B Grill or to make reservations, please call the restaurant at 773-961-7016 or visit the website at www.tandbgrill.com.Photo Credit: Haisa from @RedBeyondFood