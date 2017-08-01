 
CoreCompete achieves AWS Service Delivery Partner status for Redshift,EMR & RDS for PostgreSQL

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CoreCompete, a Big Data and Analytics Consulting firm, announced that it has achieved three new AWS Service Delivery program specializations in Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, and Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL.  These service delivery credentials are awarded to partners who have demonstrated the ability to help customers use these specific cloud services for building and operationalizing big data applications.

The AWS Service Delivery Program showcases APN partners who have proven expertise delivering specific AWS services, allowing them to differentiate themselves in the marketplace and highlight areas of specialization to AWS customers. Qualification for the program requires passing service-specific verification of customer references and a technical review on behalf of AWS, affording customers confidence that they are working with AWS partners who can offer the most up-to-date and relevant cloud solutions.

"This is an important step in our strategic partnership journey with Amazon which further endorses our ability to leverage AWS Cloud Services to accelerate digital transformation for our customers." said Shiva Kommareddi, Managing Partner, CoreCompete.

The AWS service delivery program specialization acknowledges CoreCompete's successful track record of helping customers achieve innovation rapidly through cloud based big data analytics solutions such as:

- Range Management Solution for a retail client that analyzes large volumes of structured data with complex calculations and hierarchies in tight operational windows using Amazon EMR and Spark

-Revenue Forecasting Solution for a media client that analyzes TV audience measurement data, customer sales data, along with local market trends, industry and economic indicators using Amazon Redshift and SAS Analytics to provide guidance to sales teams

-Highly Available Operational and Analytical Databases using PostgreSWL on Amazon RDS for an automotive services client to deliver low latency backend for processing millions of vehicle auctions in real time and for building predictive models using SAS Analytics


CoreCompete is a big data and analytical solutions organization based in Raleigh, NC, with offices in Dallas, UK and India. CoreCompete is an AWS Advanced Consulting partner that helps enterprise organizations accelerate innovation and digital transformation through Big Data Analytics. CoreCompete forges deep partnerships with clients and helps reduce technology complexity for them through its service offerings that include advisory engagements, analytical solution development, technology deployments, cloud migration and big data managed services.  To know more about CoreCompete, visit our website http://www.corecompete.com

Click to Share