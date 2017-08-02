Cloud Management Suite Releases New Version

Country(s)
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT management technology, has released a new version of Cloud Management Suite. Included in the new version is a major redesign of the user interface. The latest version provides a more simplified workflow with task automation, enhancing usability, reporting and improved functionality.
Cloud Management Suite's simplifies operation for larger customers by eliminating the paging feature and replacing it with a single screen and scroll bar. Automatic refreshes now occur in the background which allows task statuses and device lists to stay up-to-date.
"We are always focused on making intuitive changes for our customers, customers always loved the Cloud Management Suite user interface but it is now even easier to use," said Ashley Leonard, president and CEO of Verismic. "By listening and applying client suggestions, we are consistently improving Cloud Management Suite."
The enhanced workflow moves smoothly from left to right, simplifying the process of automating new tasks or preparing organizational items like groups or queries. All previous features, such as patch management and device discovery are still readily available to customers.
About Verismic Software
Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes the first-of-its-
