Evolve IP Adds Telarus To Master Agent Partner Program
Leading Cloud Services Distributor to Offer Evolve IP's Full Suite of Award-Winning Cloud Computing and Communications Services
WAYNE, Pa. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP™, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that it has signed Telarus, a leading cloud services master agent and creators of GeoQuote™ and MoonRize™, to its channel partner program. Telarus can now distribute Evolve IP's complete suite of award-winning cloud solutions including disaster recovery, contact centers, unified communications/
"Telarus is extremely excited to have Evolve IP as a key strategic cloud supplier for both cloud computing and cloud communications,"
"We're looking forward to building a long-term relationship with Telarus and their 4,000+ selling partners," said Tim Allen, Chief Sales Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "We have been developing this relationship over the last five years and the signing of the agreement represents a lot of hard work and thoughtful dedication to how our two organizations can be successful together."
Mr. Allen continued, "With the Evolve IP OneCloudTM, Telarus partners will be able to offer their customers multiple, integrated cloud services and deploy them over time as their customers need them. That translates into progressively more revenue for Telarus partners as we grow together. In addition, we believe that when they leverage Telarus' proprietary selection and pricing tools they will quickly recognize the unique value of our combined companies. The combination of our best-of-breed solutions, world-class, compliant architecture, and superior customer support are what will drive Telarus' top agents to choose Evolve IP."
One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises and more than 210,000 users in virtually every industry including healthcare, finance, veterinary, legal, insurance, construction, technology, travel, and retail. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more.
Agents looking to add Evolve IP to your Cloud portfolio, please give Telarus a call at 877-346-3232 or visit them online at www.telarus.com for more information about their Cloud partner program.
WHY CUSTOMERS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP
The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications;
ABOUT TELARUS
Telarus, Inc. is a technology services distributor (Master Agent) that holds contracts with more than 100 data, voice, and cloud providers. To help our partners "See What Others Can't," we have created and purchased tools to help them win more business. These tools include:
• Complimentary monitoring of all circuits sourced through Telarus powered by VXSuite
• Real-time VoIP pre-assessments and troubleshooting, powered by VXSupportLine
• GeoQuote real-time pricing tools to aid partners in the carrier selection process.
• MoonRize to provide automated, daily updates of every active order placed through Telarus
• VXSuite pre-assessments to determine if a customer's network is ready for a UC implementation
• Cisco and ShoreTel certified cloud engineers to aid partners in complex VoIP and Cloud designs
Behind the scenes, Telarus offers partners project management to ensure the services they order are turned up properly, as well as account management to assist end users with the carrier renewal process and to up-sell new services on their behalf. Telarus was voted the best Master Agent by the members of the Telecom Association for 2016 and is a top three channel partner for nearly all providers it represents. Today, thousands of partners including Agents, Cloud Brokers, MSPs, and Solution Providers use Telarus to source network, SD-WAN, UCaaS, and cloud computing services. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com.
