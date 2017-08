Nashville's Fontanel and 102.9 The BUZZ Announce Plans for a Total Eclipse Viewing Party

Venue Offers Unobstructed View of the Total Solar Eclipse from The Back Porch Stage on August 21

Fontanel Hosts Solar Eclipse Party (Nashville, TN)

Leslie Allen

615.429.7965

leslieallen.wildcat@ gmail.com Leslie Allen615.429.7965

-- One of Nashville's premier entertainment venues, Fontanel, and 102.9 The BUZZ, Nashville's Rock Station, are pleased to announce plans for a Total Eclipse Viewing Party on the grounds of Fontanel at The Back Porch Stage. This historic solar eclipse event will be on Monday, August 21 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The solar eclipse is set to arrive in Nashville beginning at 11:58 a.m. (CST) The total eclipse will occur between 1:27 p.m. and conclude by 1:55 p.m.The Back Porch Stage area on the grounds of Fontanel offers a spacious unobstructed view of the sky; ideal for viewing the total solar eclipse.Brian Bayley, Fontanel's Director of Entertainment and Events, says, "Nashville is in the direct path of the solar eclipse and being on the northern side of town, Fontanel is the absolute best place to watch it happen, among a beautiful setting and with fun things to do throughout the day."Popular on-air weekday host for 102.9 The BUZZ, sQueeGee, will be broadcasting live from The Back Porch Stage. To set the mood, sQueeGee is set to play the entire album of Pink Floyd's, with the last song "," played as the sun reaches total eclipse.A delicious selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase. Lawn games are planned for all ages and an on-site bar will be open. Solar viewing glasses will be distributed courtesy of Fontanel.Fontanel is located at 4125 White's Creek Pike in White's Creek, TN; minutes from downtown Nashville. For information about the Total Eclipse Viewing Party, visit www.fontanel.com , call 615-724-1600, or listen to The BUZZ, 102.9 FM.Fontanel is one of Nashville's premier entertainment and tourist destinations and the former home of Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Barbara Mandrell. Situated on 220 acres in the rolling hills of the Whites Creek Valley, the property includes a 33,000 square foot log cabin, the Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater, Prichard's Distillery, AdventureWorks zip lines, The Trails at Fontanel offering three miles of public walking trails, Natchez Hills Winery, and Cafe Fontanella featuring Italian/American cuisine and nightly live music. Accommodations are available at the luxurious Inn at Fontanel, a boutique Bed and Breakfast.Heritage Rock Station, 102.9 The BUZZ, is locally owned by Bayard 'Bud' Walters and is a sister station to ESPN 102.5 The GAME, 94.9 GAME 2, 93.3 Classic Hits and 102.1 The VILLE. Cromwell Group, Inc. operates a total of 31 stations: five in Nashville, eight in Kentucky and 18 in Illinois. All stations can be heard nationwide on the app, 'iGoRadio.'