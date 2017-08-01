News By Tag
Chiropractic Society of RI supports opioid commission recommendation: Declare opioid epidemic
"The chiropractic profession has long recognized the dangers of prescription opioid use and abuse, and has tirelessly advocated for drug-free strategies for patient care," Dr. David Dwyer, president of Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island and a chiropractic physician at Toll Gate Chiropractic in Warwick and Wakefield, Rhode Island. "A commitment to fighting this scourge must come from the highest levels of government. It will resonate throughout the healthcare ecosystem, and the chiropractic profession welcomes a declaration of this magnitude. "
"The clock is ticking, and every time a new prescription is written or refilled for opioids, the potential for addiction grows," says Dr. Dwyer. "Doctors of chiropractic nationwide are dedicated to offering Americans drug-free care that is proven to be safe and effective. Now is the time for action."
A new study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows that about one in three Americans -- 91.8 million people -- used prescription opioid painkillers like OxyContin or Vicodin.
In 2017, the American College of Physicians (ACP) recommended in an evidence-based clinical practice guideline published in Annals of Internal Medicine that physicians and patients should treat acute or subacute low back pain with non-drug therapies, including spinal manipulation. Low back pain is one of the most common reasons for all physician visits in the U.S. and a major contributor to opioid prescribing.
ACP leaders also said that physicians should avoid prescribing unnecessary tests and costly and potentially harmful drugs, especially narcotics, for these patients.
About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI)
Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents almost half of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit http://www.RIchiro.org.
