Going Beyond Pretty Pixels: Parallel Labs
Parallel Labs is a UX Design Studio based in Bangalore, India. We are a lean team of thinkers, designers and geeks who help companies design web and mobile experiences.
It was in 2014 that Robin Dhanwani spotted the huge gap between design, technology and business. There were several tech firms which failed miserably at design and there were design firms which were designing for digital without thorough knowledge of the medium and its constraints and possibilities. He started Parallel Labs to help build successful products and not just pretty pixels.
The journey began when Explara trusted Robin with the challenging task of revamping the application and creating their new mobile app although there was no team at the time. Santosh from Explara connected Robin to many other startups in the eco-system and gradually, the team grew. Working for Housejoy was the big break, when Parallel Labs created their complete digital presence on both web and mobile.
The promise of designing products and not just UI was a difficult one to deliver. It was a conscious decision to create a diverse and passionate team of self-taught designers, hustlers, startup enthusiasts and developers. In every project that has come their way, the team has become an integral part of the product's journey, no matter at what stage the product comes to them. After all, the idea has been to work in parallel across disciplines.
The Journey
Parallel Labs has worked on a variety of products across verticals ranging from food tech and fin tech to lifestyle to deep technology. A majority of their clients have been startups—like-
Currently, Parallel Labs is working with TeamIndus, India's first aerospace start-up. TeamIndus is one of five global private enterprises in the Google Lunar Xprize, a race to soft-land on the Moon. They are also the only Indian team who had registered for the contest alongside 33 global teams. "What is interesting is the boldness and ingenuity of the approach of such clients. The scope of producing something interesting along with them expands that much more," says Robin.
The Way Ahead
Parallel Labs is looking forward to rebrand as designers and strategists for change-makers and larger impactors. Their work so far also includes verticals such as artificial intelligence (Verloop), education (Talentify), emerging tech and social impact (The Nudge). As Robin says, "We want to raise the bar for design in India—a lean team is not a deterrent to this. Making a real difference holds much more meaning to us."
