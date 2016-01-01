 

Author Susan M. Bisaha Announces New Book "The Power To Choose: One Survivor's Story"

New Jersey Psychotherapist Overcomes Clergy Sexual Abuse and Shares Her Story
 
Susan M. Bisaha, Author "The Power To Choose: One Survivor's Story"
OCEAN, N.J. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Author and psychotherapist Susan M. Bisaha shares her poignant recollections of sexual abuse in her new book, "The Power To Choose: One Survivor's Story". For almost eight years, she herself was molested by a member of the clergy. As most victims are male, Susan endured severe judgement, doubt and blame. Isolated in fear and then challenged by critical reactions, Susan struggled with anger, resentment, hopelessness and especially shame. She even went as far as to attempt suicide on two occasions. Through her own psychotherapy and the support of family and friends, Susan's book is a testament to what the human spirit can overcome. By learning and using the Law of Attraction, Susan taps into the core of how to choose one's own happiness and destiny.

Bisaha courageously describes her book, "Life seemed rocky from the start and I prayed for love, acceptance, and to feel important. My prayers were answered when Father Marcus became 'the savior' who took me under his wing; but as one of the 'chosen ones', it soon became clear this was not the experience any child would want or deserve. This riveting story based on true events will take you on my journey of almost fifty years, and how I came to choose what my future would be despite a painful past."

Recognizing that sexual abuse destroys many of its victims, Bisaha hopes that she can empower other abuse victims and give them the gift of courage to live in peace.

Bisaha continues her private practice and resides in Monmouth County, New Jersey with her loving wife Kate.

"The Power To Choose: One Survivor's Story" is available exclusively on AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/Power-Choose-One-Survivors-Story/d...

Publisher: Susan Bisaha (January 1, 2016)
ISBN-10: 0692584226
ISBN-13: 978-0692584224

Contact Susan Belfer at Belfer Communications for additional information, media inquiries, personal appearances and interviews at sbelfer@belfercom.com.

