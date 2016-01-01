Country(s)
Author Susan M. Bisaha Announces New Book "The Power To Choose: One Survivor's Story"
New Jersey Psychotherapist Overcomes Clergy Sexual Abuse and Shares Her Story
Bisaha courageously describes her book, "Life seemed rocky from the start and I prayed for love, acceptance, and to feel important. My prayers were answered when Father Marcus became 'the savior' who took me under his wing; but as one of the 'chosen ones', it soon became clear this was not the experience any child would want or deserve. This riveting story based on true events will take you on my journey of almost fifty years, and how I came to choose what my future would be despite a painful past."
Recognizing that sexual abuse destroys many of its victims, Bisaha hopes that she can empower other abuse victims and give them the gift of courage to live in peace.
Bisaha continues her private practice and resides in Monmouth County, New Jersey with her loving wife Kate.
"The Power To Choose: One Survivor's Story" is available exclusively on AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/
Publisher: Susan Bisaha (January 1, 2016)
ISBN-10: 0692584226
ISBN-13: 978-0692584224
Contact Susan Belfer at Belfer Communications for additional information, media inquiries, personal appearances and interviews at sbelfer@belfercom.com.
