Award Winning Author Investigates Hair Loss in Compelling New Book "Hair Loss: Options

Author Gustavo J. Gomez leaves not a single hair unturned in his latest epic non-fiction book "HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration and Reversal."

Hair Loss Options for Restoration and Reversal

Contact

Halo Publishing International

***@halopublishing.com Halo Publishing International

End

--Author Gustavo J. Gomez leaves not a single hair unturned in his latest epic non-fiction book "HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration and Reversal." The research involved in the three years it took to pen this comprehensive book is evident simply by perusing the Table of Contents. From the history of hair loss to medical treatments, psychological impacts and the variety of restorative treatments modalities, Gomez's latest book is the only source needed for those who are struggling with hair loss or anticipate the eventuality due to hereditary traits."I began to experience hair loss at a relatively young age and knew that I needed to learn what could be done to reverse this distressful situation," said Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D. award-winning author of "Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream." "Thirty-five years ago, the treatments were limited, painful and not as aesthetically successful as we have today. My goal in writing this book was to create a single resource that would provide as much information as was available for those experiencing hair loss as well as for those medical and cosmetic professionals who encounter clients dealing with hair loss.The author conducted in-depth research for this book with the intention of compiling the history, research, options and processes in one informational resource for the benefit of readers."Those experiencing hair loss need to protect what they have so when there is a solution, they can benefit," said Gomez. "Research indicates that they are getting closer to a permanent solution. Therefore, it is important people do what they can to ensure the health and well-being of the hair they still have."Gomez discovered that most men and some women simply give up and accept their hair loss as their lot in life when, in reality, there is much that can be done to nurture and protect the hair they currently have. Hair loss is currently experienced by more than 80 million people worldwide, which encompass 50 million men and 30 million women, and Gomez's book "HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration and Reversal" provides information on the anatomy, physiology and the options currently available to ameliorate and preserve existing hair.Being personally affected by hair loss, Gomez has undergone a variety of treatments, including hair transplants, scalp reduction, massage and topical solutions that have enabled him to preserve most of his hair thirty-five years after first experiencing hair loss. He encourages readers to take care of their hair like they do the rest of their body and life."I believe that everyone's life objective should be to improve both intellectually and physically in order to achieve a proper physical and psychological balance and therefore, live the most fulfilling and satisfying life possible. An important component of reaching this psychological balance is keeping and preserving one's hair."In his previous book "Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream," Gomez approached the topic with the same singular dedication and laser focus that he brings to the pages of "HAIR LOSS." He has already won five prestigious national and international awards for "Private Money Lending" and although "Hair Loss" has just hit the stores, high praise is already being showered upon this author for his newest book."This book will provide the consumer a wealth of information about what is important to know about the field of hair loss and its many restorative treatment modalities. In essence, the book will explain what works and what does not work. Only after being armed with the excellent information that permeates the pages of this well-organized and researched book will the consumer be sufficiently educated to make a sound and informed decision about selecting the right course of action". Dr. M. A. Soler-Perez, MD"Even though hair loss is frequently thought of as a strictly male affliction, the evidence shows that 25% or one in every four women will suffer some degree of hair loss. However, unlike in men where a certain degree of hair loss is often considered inconsequential and more sociably acceptable, for women, the psychological distress caused by hair loss and the feeling of being unattractive can be devastating for the sufferer's self-image and emotional well-being. This book is an excellent source of information that will succinctly explain and guide the reader in fully understanding the causes of hair loss. I highly recommend this book as a must read. "M. C. Sarratea, MSN, ARNP, FNP-Bc"HAIR LOSS" is essential reading for those already afflicted or beginning to experience a certain degree of hair loss. Fortunately for the stricken hair-loss research is making significant discoveries that could potentially lead to a permanent cure for androgenetic or common hair loss.https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/hair-loss-gustavo-j-gomez/1126831027?ean=9781612445427Lisa M. Umina, PublisherHalo Publishing International1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176San Antonio, TX 78213 - USA+1 877-705-9647contact@halopublishing.comhttp://www.halopublishing.com