

Online Dating Can Be Ruff - Hotdiggiddy is here to help - Dog Lovers Dating Introducing Hotdiggiddy.com the website "Where Dog Lovers find Love". 1 2 Hot Diggiddy TransparentLogoFindLove Dog Lovers for Dog Lovers KELOWNA, British Columbia - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog --



HotDiggiddy has been created as a "Social Dating Site" for Dog Lovers who are interested in finding someone to date, or, find a platonic relationship with another like minded person or people (dog lovers).



At Hotdiggiddy they believe that most people who are responsible for the life of a dog are usually warm, loving people who are capable of caring for another human being, whether it is their significant other or one of their friend(s).



"Have you ever invited someone over for a visit and as soon as they walked in the door your dog immediately reacted to them? Not in a nice way. Well, we have time and again. We find that the people who our dogs like are usually people who we can trust and get along with; even if they are not dog owners themselves. These people just seem to give off good vibes that you and your dog can feel." says Scott Murray, Hotdiggiddy's CEO.



is looking for people living life to the fullest, they accept anyone over the age of 18, but their key demographic would be 30 years of age and up. They want people who enjoy life, who have been around a bit and have a good head on their shoulders, and obviously, people who love dogs.



Hotdiggiddy is where single dog-lovers come together for everything from a walk in the dog park, a hike with their dogs or a meeting at the local dog friendly café.



