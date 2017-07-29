News By Tag
GoTelecare Provides Excellent Marketing Support as a Healthcare Franchise
GoTelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
The best part of working with GoTelecare as a franchisee will be the exclusive support in place with marketing and presales. The company provides complete assistance to its channel partners with excellent lead generation and account management metrics. It helps a partner extend the value proposition to validated leads that have a genuine interest in the company's products and services.
One of the thought leaders of the organization rightly commented " We are a 100% HIPAA compliant company providing state of the art solutions in medical billing and telemedicine. One can think our partners are guaranteed is an end to end marketing support at no charges. We will drive our partner's growth and believe in developing a strong team of franchisees willing to extend our value proposition."
The company is quite flexible and is offering excellent avenues for earning passive residual income for its channel partners. The franchisees will just need to make effective use of the marketing collaterals, case studies, clearly illustrating the credentials of the company.
To avail our health care franchise opportunity, please contact:
Alex Marz
Marketing Director, GoTelecare
Contact Number: +1-212-243-3237
Email Id: alex.marz@gotelecare.com
Media Contact
Alex Marz
212-243-3237
***@gotelecare.com
