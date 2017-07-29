 
Crush childhood hunger at the SWFL Hunger Games at Top Rocker Field on Oct. 7

Inaugural Morgan & Morgan Signature Series event benefits Blessings in a Backpack
 
 
image
image
 
FORT MYERS, CAPE CORAL, BONITA, ESTERO, NAPLES,, Fla. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to crush childhood hunger, Top Rocker Events (http://www.toprockerevents.com/) will present its inaugural SWFL Hunger Games 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Top Rocker Field in Fort Myers. Part of the Morgan & Morgan Signature Series, the event raises awareness and funds for the mission of Blessings in a Backpack of Southwest Florida (http://blessingsinswfl.org/). A limited number of tickets are available for $10 in advance on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swfl-hunger-games-benefiting-blessings-in-a-backpack-tickets-34886765254#tickets) and more info is available at TopRockerEvents.com.

More than 30 gourmet food trucks, local restaurants and popular chefs will gather in Top Rocker Field to showcase their favorite dishes and compete for five awards. Attendees will also enjoy beer stations, live entertainment and more. VIP tickets are available for $100 and provide the ultimate concierge experience including 30-minute early arrival, VIP seating, complimentary food sampling and even a personal food runner to stand in line. Each VIP ticket fee will provide Blessings in a Backpack the chance to feed a child for an entire school year!

The growing roster of food trucks and restaurants hungry for competition now includes: BGCCC Blue Canteen Food Truck, Best Popcorn Company, Bubba's Roadhouse & Saloon, Coasting Donuts, Cordobesita Argentinean Catering, Currie's Smokin' Hot BBQ, Dairy Free Island Smoothie Bar & Grill, Doner Kebab King Karl, Johnsonville Marketplace – Naples, Jonesez BBQ, King's Kitchen, Kreips & Juices, Mobstah Lobstah, Nathan's Famous Fort Myers, Nico's Kitchen, Red Roc Cravings, Rollin Taps, Serious Cookie Company, Slider City Food Truck, Sweet Melissa's Café, The BRIT PIT, The Ravenous Rhino and The Sizzle Truck.

The SWFL Hunger Games' beneficiary, Blessings in a Backpack, steps up where federal aid stops by feeding children on the weekend. Every Fridayafternoon, children receive backpacks filled with kid-friendly, ready-to- eat items. Students return every Monday morning with an empty backpack, a full stomach and an eager mind. In partnership with the Lee and Collier County schools, Blessings in a Backpack has helped dramatically improve test scores, reading skills, behavior and general health.

Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold the day of the event for $15. On-site parking is $10 per car and off-site parking is $5 per vehicle. Shuttles will be provided. Top Rocker Field is located at Six Bends Harley-Davidson, 9501 Thunder Road in Fort Myers.

The much-anticipated Morgan & Morgan Signature Series also includes Salute to the Brave: HERO PROJECT (http://www.toprockerevents.com/event/salute-to-the-brave) to benefit Avow (https://avowcares.org/) on Nov. 11 and the Biggest Baddest Beer Bash to benefit United Way (https://www.unitedwaylee.org/) on Dec. 2. The Morgan & Morgan Signature Series at Top Rocker Field are designed to provide both entertainment and benefit a deserving local nonprofit organization.

About Top Rocker Events

Top Rocker Events produces action-packed annual events such as the Morgan & Morgan Signature Series that appeal to foodies, craft brew fanatics, music lovers and fun-seekers alike. Its mission is to create unforgettable events that become Southwest Florida traditions for years to come. In addition, Top Rocker Events provides event venue leasing at Top Rocker Field and Thunder Plaza at Six Bends™, as well as event management services for a variety of organizations.  For more information, visit TopRockerEvents.com.

