Crush childhood hunger at the SWFL Hunger Games at Top Rocker Field on Oct. 7
Inaugural Morgan & Morgan Signature Series event benefits Blessings in a Backpack
More than 30 gourmet food trucks, local restaurants and popular chefs will gather in Top Rocker Field to showcase their favorite dishes and compete for five awards. Attendees will also enjoy beer stations, live entertainment and more. VIP tickets are available for $100 and provide the ultimate concierge experience including 30-minute early arrival, VIP seating, complimentary food sampling and even a personal food runner to stand in line. Each VIP ticket fee will provide Blessings in a Backpack the chance to feed a child for an entire school year!
The growing roster of food trucks and restaurants hungry for competition now includes: BGCCC Blue Canteen Food Truck, Best Popcorn Company, Bubba's Roadhouse & Saloon, Coasting Donuts, Cordobesita Argentinean Catering, Currie's Smokin' Hot BBQ, Dairy Free Island Smoothie Bar & Grill, Doner Kebab King Karl, Johnsonville Marketplace – Naples, Jonesez BBQ, King's Kitchen, Kreips & Juices, Mobstah Lobstah, Nathan's Famous Fort Myers, Nico's Kitchen, Red Roc Cravings, Rollin Taps, Serious Cookie Company, Slider City Food Truck, Sweet Melissa's Café, The BRIT PIT, The Ravenous Rhino and The Sizzle Truck.
The SWFL Hunger Games' beneficiary, Blessings in a Backpack, steps up where federal aid stops by feeding children on the weekend. Every Fridayafternoon, children receive backpacks filled with kid-friendly, ready-to- eat items. Students return every Monday morning with an empty backpack, a full stomach and an eager mind. In partnership with the Lee and Collier County schools, Blessings in a Backpack has helped dramatically improve test scores, reading skills, behavior and general health.
Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold the day of the event for $15. On-site parking is $10 per car and off-site parking is $5 per vehicle. Shuttles will be provided. Top Rocker Field is located at Six Bends Harley-Davidson, 9501 Thunder Road in Fort Myers.
The much-anticipated Morgan & Morgan Signature Series also includes Salute to the Brave: HERO PROJECT (http://www.toprockerevents.com/
About Top Rocker Events
Top Rocker Events produces action-packed annual events such as the Morgan & Morgan Signature Series that appeal to foodies, craft brew fanatics, music lovers and fun-seekers alike. Its mission is to create unforgettable events that become Southwest Florida traditions for years to come. In addition, Top Rocker Events provides event venue leasing at Top Rocker Field and Thunder Plaza at Six Bends™, as well as event management services for a variety of organizations. For more information, visit TopRockerEvents.com.
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
