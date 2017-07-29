 
News By Tag
* Solar
* Saelig
* Battery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029


Saelig Introduces Sol Chip Battery-Replacing Solar Power Mini-Modules

These power modules include all the components that are required to harvest energy from ambient light, charge a built-in rechargeable battery, and deliver a stable voltage to a load.
 
 
SCP-2801 Solar Module from Saelig
SCP-2801 Solar Module from Saelig
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Solar
Saelig
Battery

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the patented Sol Chip Pak™ -R. Power Modules which offer day/night non-stop functionality by combining state-of-the-art solar cells, a rechargeable battery, and advanced power management circuitry. These power modules include all the components that are required to harvest energy from ambient light, charge a built-in rechargeable battery, and deliver a stable voltage to a load. Sol Chip's patented technology integrates solar energy conversion with very large scale integration (VLSI) techniques to produce unique ambient light harvesting devices that can even extract energy from office lighting to provide 24/7power. These versatile boards, based on Sol Chip's unique Saturn cells, provide power even in office light conditions.

The output voltage of these "everlasting solar batteries" is regulated to 3.6V, but other voltages are available by request to suit alternate applications.  Versions are available with 1, 2, 3, or 6 Saturn solar cells depending on the power needs.  The 6-cell version provides an average output current of up to 750uA from the integrated solar cells, with up to 1.5A peak current.  The capacity of the 3.6V onboard rechargeable batteries in the series is 190 - 1100mAh.

The SCP series of boards allow designers to build fit-and-forget light-powered products that can recharge themselves.  Existing products can be modified by simply disconnecting a device's traditional batteries and plugging in an SCP to create a self-powered, no maintenance device.  All that is needed is a small window to allow light to reach the board - it does not even need to be pointed to the sky.  Operable in sunlight and indoor environments, it removes the need for a battery power source in low power applications, removing maintenance headaches and hazardous battery waste issues.

Incorporating an SCP module into mobile designs is perfect for hard-to-reach locations, and eradicates the significant costs and time associated with installing and maintaining wiring to connect deployed sensors, and thus reduces the cost of system ownership.  The SCP series is ideal for designing in to remote sensors and monitoring systems that are used in diverse applications such as: agriculture, farming, drip-irrigation systems, weather testing, as well as security, IoT, wireless sensor networks, wearable electronics, etc.  Other applications include smart city solutions for everything from parking to security and utility meters, data loggers, GPS emergency locators, animal tracking devices, GPS asset/container tracking, GPS vehicle tracking, environmental measurement and radio frequency identification (RFID) devices, etc.

Made in Israel by Sol Chip Ltd., an innovative, award-winning solar products manufacturer, Sol Chip Pak  SCP-R2801 Power Modules are available now from Saelig Co. Inc., Sol Chip's authorized North American technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG  or visit http://www.saelig.com

Contact
Saelig Co. Inc.
***@saelig.com
End
Source:
Email:***@saelig.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar, Saelig, Battery
Industry:Electronics
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saelig Co. Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share