Saelig Introduces Sol Chip Battery-Replacing Solar Power Mini-Modules
These power modules include all the components that are required to harvest energy from ambient light, charge a built-in rechargeable battery, and deliver a stable voltage to a load.
The output voltage of these "everlasting solar batteries" is regulated to 3.6V, but other voltages are available by request to suit alternate applications. Versions are available with 1, 2, 3, or 6 Saturn solar cells depending on the power needs. The 6-cell version provides an average output current of up to 750uA from the integrated solar cells, with up to 1.5A peak current. The capacity of the 3.6V onboard rechargeable batteries in the series is 190 - 1100mAh.
The SCP series of boards allow designers to build fit-and-forget light-powered products that can recharge themselves. Existing products can be modified by simply disconnecting a device's traditional batteries and plugging in an SCP to create a self-powered, no maintenance device. All that is needed is a small window to allow light to reach the board - it does not even need to be pointed to the sky. Operable in sunlight and indoor environments, it removes the need for a battery power source in low power applications, removing maintenance headaches and hazardous battery waste issues.
Incorporating an SCP module into mobile designs is perfect for hard-to-reach locations, and eradicates the significant costs and time associated with installing and maintaining wiring to connect deployed sensors, and thus reduces the cost of system ownership. The SCP series is ideal for designing in to remote sensors and monitoring systems that are used in diverse applications such as: agriculture, farming, drip-irrigation systems, weather testing, as well as security, IoT, wireless sensor networks, wearable electronics, etc. Other applications include smart city solutions for everything from parking to security and utility meters, data loggers, GPS emergency locators, animal tracking devices, GPS asset/container tracking, GPS vehicle tracking, environmental measurement and radio frequency identification (RFID) devices, etc.
Made in Israel by Sol Chip Ltd., an innovative, award-winning solar products manufacturer, Sol Chip Pak SCP-R2801 Power Modules are available now from Saelig Co. Inc., Sol Chip's authorized North American technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG or visit http://www.saelig.com
