News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Paradise Living Centers Receives Highest Rating by State Regulators
"It's like getting an A+ report card, which is a real reflection of our high standards and the hard work of our team," states Kristie Chadwick, care manager of Paradise Living Centers and Certified Dementia Practitioner. "Meeting the state's requirements is not easy; they check everything down to the water temperature."
Paradise Living Centers operates two luxury assisted living residences, with a third planned to open in early 2018. The inspections are conducted by the Bureau of Residential facilities, which oversees the licenses and regulates residential healthcare facilities, including assisted living group homes. The criteria that must be met includes proper storage of medications and keeping of medical records, up-to-date vaccinations, current service plans, and employee and resident tuberculosis testing.
"We are a locally owned and operated company and we take great pride in providing the best possible care to our residents and that means paying close attention to the details," adds Chadwick. "We take care of them as we would our own family."
Paradise Living Centers' homes are conveniently located at 6630 East Lincoln Road in Paradise Valley and 302 E. Maryland Avenue in North Central Phoenix. Both homes provide 24-hour a day awake staff, a 1:5 caregiver ratio and a full-time dedicated nurse. The homes each offer 10 private suites, spacious indoor and outdoor entertainment areas and include memory care, daily and weekly onsite activities, daily meals prepared by a professional cook and state-of-the-
To learn more about Paradise Living Centers and its services visit http://paradiselivingcenters.com or call (480) 878-4112.
About Paradise Living Centers
Paradise Living Centers' mission is to provide residents the best in luxury assisted living and respite care. Residents enjoy a healthy well-balanced lifestyle thanks to activity programs and nutritious meals prepared by the on-site cook. Paradise Living Centers' certified Caregivers and dedicated Arizona licensed Care Manger provide expert care to all residents, including those with Alzheimer's and dementia needs.
Media Contact
Juliet Straker
602-549-7188
***@marketingworxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse