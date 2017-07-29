 
NavPoint Real Estate Group Adds Commercial Analyst and Underwriter

 
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Collin began working for NavPoint in 2016 as a Commercial Real Estate Intern. Upon completion of college in 2017, he began his current position as a Commercial Analyst and Underwriter. Collin looks forward to working with and representing commercial investment clients.

A Castle Rock native, Collin attended Douglas County High School before receiving a golf scholarship to Hastings College in Nebraska. Collin earned degrees in Business Administration and Economics and held the Student Association Treasurer position in Student Government for two years. In his free time, Collin enjoys playing golf, attending concerts, and enjoying time with family and friends.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments.  The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,500,000 SF of commercial real estate.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.  The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado.   To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com  The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com
Source:
Email:***@navpointre.com Email Verified
Phone:7204207530
Commercial Real Estate, Investment
Real Estate
Castle Rock - Colorado - United States
