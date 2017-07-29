News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local high school string quartet to join the pros
North Central HS String Quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show on Zionsville stage
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Orange County Register at one point declaring, "If you see one tribute show, see this one – smart and loads of fun." The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique tribute show in decades. The Zionsville show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia.
The string quartet: North Central High School seniors Sophie Langfitt, Noah Motter, Claire Harvey and Soren Sandstrom will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to performing with the North Central High's top orchestra, the Symphony Orchestra, quartet members play with prestigious area youth orchestras, including the New World Youth Orchestra, the St. Luke's United Methodist Church Orchestra and District All-Honors Orchestras.
Quartet members consistently receive gold ratings during Indiana State School Music Association (ISSM) competitions and earn superior ratings in solo and ensemble festivals. Quartet members perform in musical theatre productions each year.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached the North Central High School Director of Orchestras Craig Ghormley looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly uses a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans:"'Hey Jude' has special meaning to me," said Harvey. "My grandmother's name is Judy and I have great memories of singing that song to her."
Langfitt is a life-long Beatles fan and her favorite Fab Four tune is "Yesterday."
"I'm excited that we get to perform "Yesterday" at the Zionsville show," she said.
Harvey and Motter are fans of both Rolling Stones and Beatles music.
Sandstrom became a Rolling Stones fan after hearing "Gimme Shelter" on a video game. His favorite Stones song is "Sympathy for the Devil."
Quartet for hire: The North Central High Quartet performs at community events and is available for hire by contacting Craig Ghormley at 317-259-5301 ext. 45212 or cghormley@msdwt.k12.in.us. (mailto:cghormley@
The details The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off as the
Zionsville Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 20 at 7:30 pm hosts Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Tickets are $35-$65 and may be purchased online at www.zvilleperformingarts.org, by phone at 317.733.4833 or at the box office. The Zionsville Performing Arts Center is located at 1000 Mulberry Street, Zionsville, IN 46077. The show is appropriate for all ages.
Contact
andy nagle
***@lajollabooking.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse