Country(s)
Industry News
Falling Sterling creates an opportunity for bargain luxury holidays in the Cotswolds
Posh vacation rentals in the Cotswolds at bargain prices thanks to falling Sterling
Seize the moment and see the best of Britain. Book a holiday in a country cottage for that genuine 'living among the Brits' experience. Anywhere in the Cotswolds would be wonderful; this is the county where Price Charles has his home, where people throng in the autumn to view the colours of the maples at Westonbirt Arboretum, where the Thames begins its journey into London.
A cottage holiday in the Cotswolds is all about the essence of what it means to be British; enjoy dining at good food pubs, visit Little Oaks Vineyard in Chipping Campden for wine tasting and perhaps purchase a fine sparkling wine. British produced sparkling wines are more than a match for champagne; smooth creamy bubbles are superior in every way. Purchase a few fine wines to enjoy in your Cotswold holiday home whilst you peruse tourist guides.
A luxurious vacation rental may now be comfortably within your reach. A light and airy suite of rooms, decorated in a truly English country style would be a delightful place to stay. Old Cotswold stone cottages ooze with charm, many are furnished in traditional styles and filled with beautiful antiques. There may be a garden room where you could follow tradition with an English breakfast of local bacon, organic eggs and fresh crusty bread from the local artisan baker.
Everything about the Cotswolds speaks of quality. Enjoy shopping in Regency Cheltenham, lunch at a Michelin starred restaurant of which there are several in the Cotswolds and browse for china in the antique shops.
Stay in the Cotswolds and you will be able to enjoy days out to Oxford, Bath, Henley on Thames, Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, Stratford-upon-
There may never be a better time to discover the Cotswolds. Try to book your holiday before the end of October whilst the weather remains pleasant. Autumn in England can be golden. Discover your idyllic Cotswold country cottage.
Media Contact
Christina Booth
+441245425718
***@countrycottagesonline.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse