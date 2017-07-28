Country(s)
Industry News
New Video Course Helps Ensure Seniors Create Income they Cannot Outlive
Bridgeriver Advisors, a full service financial advisory firm located in Bloomfield Hills, is offering a new online course to help seniors with successful income planning.
"The great news is that we are living longer today, but that may leave many people falling short when it comes to having enough money to live those extra years," explains Dan Casey, of Bridgeriver Advisors, located in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. "This absolutely does not have to be an issue or concern if you have the right planning tools and know how to create a successful income during your retirement years."
The retirement income maximization course walks people through everything they need to know for successful planning. The series of videos introduces people to the system used by Bridgeriver Advisors, including answering frequently asked questions about income planning and working through hesitations and personal situations that may be holding people back. Those taking the course are also given access to a range of tools that they can use to help maximize their retirement income.
The retirement income planning course includes:
•A proven step-by-step process for developing an income plan you cannot outlive.
•How to ensure that even with inflation you will still have the purchasing power you need during your retirement years.
•Strategies that will help to increase your earnings potential, without putting your current portfolio at risk.
•How to determine how much retirement income you will need and identify all of the sources for how you will obtain it.
•Successful strategies for getting more out of your Social Security benefits.
•How to minimize your tax burden, while maintaining control of your assets.
•How to successfully create an income plan that will care for your loved one once you are gone.
"The information in this course comes from years of working with seniors to help them plan for and enjoy a successful retirement income," added Casey. "Through those experiences, we have created a video course that can be used to help lay the foundation for a successful retirement income. Retirement years should be fun, relaxing, and enjoyable. The last thing you want to do is worry about how to pay the bills, which makes this course so important."
The online video course is free and open to the public. The course is self-paced, giving people the ability to sign up and work through it at their own pace.Those interested in learning more or registering for the income planning class can do so at: http://www.babyboomerclass.com
Located in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Bridgeriver Advisors is a full-service financial advisory firm serving the needs of retirees and those nearing retirement. The company provides comprehensive portfolio and investment strategies, including trust and fiduciary services, finance and banking, and specialist advising. The company is owned by Dan Casey, an expert in the field of financial advising. For more information on the company, visit the website at: www.bridgeriverllc.com
Media Contact
Dan Casey
2487853734
***@bridgeriverllc.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse